  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2022 AP Cabinet nods to â ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Cabinet nods to â‚¹1.26 lakh crore investment proposals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
 Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday took several key decisions, including giving its nod to investment proposals of Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) worth â‚¹1,26,748 crore.

The investments are expected to create direct employment for 40,330 people over the next seven years.

The other key decisions are four percent reservation for handicapped in jobs and promotions in all departments and expansion of Bhavanapadu Port.

Addressing a press conference at the conclusion of the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, information minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna said the cabinet approved transfer of â‚¹4,700 crore on September 22 to YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries numbering 25 lakh. The scheme provides financial assistance of â‚¹18,750 each woman of SC, ST, BC and minority communities in age group of 45–60 years.  Under the Jala Jeevan Mission, the government has approved guarantee to NABARD for a loan of â‚¹4,020 crore towards implementing drinking water schemes in six districts.

Venugopala Krishna said the cabinet ratified the state government’s decision to grant probation status to employees of village and ward secretariats, â‚¹20 lakh to each secretariat for Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, administrative sanction for one lakh houses under greater Visakha Corporation, including 3,750 houses in Anakapalle, and 21.30 lakh houses under Navaratnalu state-wide.

The information minister said the cabinet also cleared a degree college in Nandyal with 24 teaching and six non-teaching outsourced staff, tribal engineering college in Kurupam with 80 regular teaching and six regular non-teaching staff and another 48 non-teaching staff under outsourcing, a new college in Dornala of Prakasam district with 25 regular teaching staff and six non-teaching staff under outsourcing, and merger of municipal schools and staff with education department.

Venugopala Krishna said cabinet decided to provide 85 additional posts in GAD, change staffing pattern in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, government guarantee of â‚¹1,600 crore for creating basic amenities in Amaravati phase-1, relief and rehabilitation package to displaced persons of Paidpalem project on lines of the Gandikota displaced, and government guarantee for â‚¹1,000 crore SIDBI loan for secondary food processing units.

The information minister said the cabinet okayed setting up of permanent Lok Adalats in Nellore, Kurnool, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts with staff of 40 members, exemption of stamp duty to Kia Motors, allotment of 30.32 acres near Tirupati to Oberoi group for a five-star hotel and convention centre, 134 acres of land in Kadapa for YSR Architecture and Fine Arts College, 1454.06 acres in Prakasam district for a solar power plant, and new revenue division with Chintoor as headquarter.

The cabinet also approved distribution of tabs with preloaded content to Class VIII students and tabs for 50,000 teachers at a total cost of â‚¹650 crore.

...
Tags: investment proposals, andhra pradesh news, andhra pradesh state investment promotion board (sipb)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel along with the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hands over the Tricolor to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kanyakumari on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Modi rules like the British; divides Indians, loots wealth: Rahul

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting to review the arrangements for Telangana National Integration Day (Photo: Twitter TelanganaCS)

Grand plans for Telangana National Integration Day

AP Women Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma met with hief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with regard to 'Dasara Mahila Sadhikaratha Utsavam' (Photo: Facebook)

AP womenâ€™s panel to organise cultural event for women on Oct. 1

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Country can plunge into civil war if hate is allowed to spread: Ashok Gehlot



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflixâ€™s upcoming action thriller movie â€˜The Gray Manâ€™ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path Thursday, unveil Netaji statue

Kartavya Path - a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate - symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment, according to the government.

President Murmu to launch TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan on Sept 9

President Droupadi Murmu will virtually launch the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan for tuberculosis elimination (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi asks people to join campaign to fight malnutrition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)

INS Vikrant a testimony to India's skills, talent: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the commissioning ceremony of the first indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and others are also seen. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->