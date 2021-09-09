Weeklong rains cause Rs 1,000 crore loss to Telangana

Agriculture sector remains the worst affected followed by damage to roads and infrastructure, especially in North Telangana districts, which received record rainfall. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Telangana has suffered losses of over Rs 1,000 crore due to heavy rains over the past eight days as per preliminary estimates of the state government. Overall losses are expected to increase further once final reports are obtained in two weeks.

The state government has decided to seek Central assistance under the natural calamity fund once the enumeration of damage is completed. Agriculture sector remains the worst affected followed by damage to roads and infrastructure, especially in North Telangana districts, which received record rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rains subsided in the state on Wednesday after eight days. Officials of various departments have started enumeration to assess the losses caused by rains to various sectors. It is estimated that huge funds will be required for restoration of roads and civic amenities in gram panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations due to the damage caused to drainage systems and drinking water supply networks.

Municipal administration and urban development minister K. T. Rama Rao, panchayat raj and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and irrigation officials reviewed with officials in respective districts and obtained reports on the devastation caused to standing crops, roads, highways, bridges, canals, minor irrigation tanks etc. Rama Rao on Wednesday visited Siricilla town which was flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Huge losses were reported from the undivided Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Khammam districts. Agriculture department estimated loss to standing crops in kharif, especially paddy and cotton, over an extent of five lakh acres. Official sources said farmers would have to take up fresh sowing operations as standing crops were washed away incurring additional expenditure for cultivation.

Irrigation officials are assessing the losses caused due to breach of tanks and damage to the canals and reservoirs due to overflows. The energy department has also suffered losses due to the damage of transformers and transmission networks.

This apart, residents in rain-hit areas suffered huge losses due to collapse of houses, flooding of their homes and business establishments and damage to vehicles, electronic, household goods etc.