Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2021 Telangana HC asks go ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana HC asks government to be wary of third Covid wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 1:55 am IST
The court slammed union government for not taking a decision on including life-saving Covid drugs in National List of Essential Medicines
A health workers checks a rapid kit to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)
 A health workers checks a rapid kit to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

HYDERABAD: Telangana High Court on Wednesday found fault with the state government for not putting in place measures to deal with the anticipated third wave of Coronavirus.

Criticising the government for not holding a meeting of Statutory Experts Committee constituted under National Disaster Management Act so far despite alarm bells of the third wave ringing, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice T. Vinod Kumar observed that the pandemic will not refrain from spreading as the state is unprepared.

 

“In some states, cases are increasing day-by-day. New variants of the virus are being traced. For the time being, there are no such instances in our state. But it could spread any time at a fast pace,” the bench pointed out.

At one stage, the ACJ asked the state government to be serious about the issue. He underlined that the court had on August 8 directed the government to submit minutes of meetings of Experts Committee constituted to suggest the necessary action plan for dealing with the pandemic. But advocate general B.S. Prasad submitted on Wednesday that the meeting has not yet been held.

 

“We are not saying that the government is not doing anything. You have to do many things in view of reports that the third wave may severely hit children. But you are doing only small things. You should be more attentive. We have several times asked you about the paediatric infrastructure available in the state to deal with Covid cases. But we have not got any information about it,” Justice Ramachandra Rao stated.

The court slammed union government for not yet taking a decision on including life-saving drugs required for treating Covid-19 patients in National List of Essential Medicines. It sought immediate action on this crucial issue by the next date of hearing.

 

The Acting Chief Justice said more seriousness is required on part of both central and state governments in being pro-active and taking faster decisions, rather than wait for untoward incidents to occur.

The court asked the advocate general to furnish a report with details of current positivity rate in different districts of the state on the basis of RT-PCR tests. It also directed him to furnish the proceedings of expert committee, sero surveillance report and paediatric infrastructure available to tackle the third wave of Coronavirus.

The next hearing on the case will be on September 22.

 

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, covid-19 third wave, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The Governor said she was moved by the enthusiasm of poor students who wanted to explore the world of knowledge, during her visits to tribal villages in the state. (DC Image)

Guv seeks used laptops for poor students; praises KCR govt on Covid-19 fight front

Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad.

CBI allows industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad to move freely within India

The young female leopard killed in National Highway 167 near Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana on Tuesday night. (DC Photo)

Young leopard killed in hit-and-run case on NH 167 near Devarkadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 37,875 fresh COVID-19 cases, 369 new fatalities

People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in Khola Bhuyan village on the outskirts of Gauhati. (Photo: AP)

Farmers stay put outside Karnal secretariat, refuse to budge until demands are met

Farmers during their protest march against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI)

No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->