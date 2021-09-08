Rains fill up dams, wreck havoc on farmlands, lives in AP

AP received average rainfall of 20.2 mm, with East Godavari receiving the highest rainfall of 63.8mm. (DC)

Vijayawada/Kakinada: Crops over nearly 25,000 acres have been affected as rains continued to batter several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Agriculture authorities have come up with a preliminary assessment of the impact of rainfall on crops. They said crops like paddy, black gram, green gram, sunflower, jute, groundnut, cotton etc were affected due to inundation of fields in parts of East and West Godavari, Guntur, Anantapur and Kadapa districts.

The body of a 23-year-old girl identified as Manisha Sharma of Hanamakonda in Warangal district, who was washed away in the waters near Gubbala Mangamma temple at Buttaigudem in West Godavari on Monday was traced in Kandla canal near Aswaraopet.

A road was breached at Annavaram while transport was cut off between Chintur and VR Puram. Nearly 3.28 lakh cusecs of Godavari water was discharged into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage at Dowleswaram.

AP received average rainfall of 20.2 mm, with East Godavari receiving the highest rainfall of 63.8mm, followed by 52.5 mm in Srikakulam, 46.2 mm in Visakhapatnam, 45.9 mm in West Godavari, 41.2 mm in Vizianagaram and 17.5 mm in Krishna.

As regards the cumulative rainfall from June 1, AP received an actual rainfall of 492.9 mm against a normal of 438.8 mm with a deviation of 12.3 per cent.

Rains helped major and medium reservoirs to fill up with 797 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water against their gross capacity of 982.35 tmc ft on Tuesday, and against the 781.61 tmc ft water stored on the same day last year.

The Srisailam project has a current storage of water at 168.63 tmc ft (78.14 per cent) against the gross capacity of 215.81 tmc ft, with the current water level registered at 876.12 feet.

The Nagarjunasagar dam has 305.8 tmc ft against gross capacity of 312.05 tmc ft. Nearly 40,646 cusecs of water is being discharged from the dam.

The Pulichinthala project has a current storage of 32.25 tmc ft against the gross capacity of 45.77 tmc ft with discharge of 52,513 cusecs of water.

The Prakasam barrage is filled to capacity at 3.07 tmc ft water and 57,782 cusecs of water is being released into the sea.

Several parts of Godavari districts saw overflowing of streams and rivulets especially in agency areas. A youth fishing in the water fell in the water but was rescued by villagers at Bandamamidid and shifted to a hospital in Rampachodavaram.