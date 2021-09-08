Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2021 One lakh teachers ye ...
Nation, Current Affairs

One lakh teachers yet to get second dose of vaccine in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Sep 8, 2021, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 7:39 am IST
We are following all protocols and want to go back to work. We have been without work for too long and it is becoming a challenge for us
Telangana Teachers Forum leader Shabbir Ali explained that those who opted for Covaxin have completed both the doses. — PTI
 Telangana Teachers Forum leader Shabbir Ali explained that those who opted for Covaxin have completed both the doses. — PTI

HYDERABAD: About one lakh teachers have to be given the second dose of Covishield vaccine as they took the first dose in June. They can take their second dose only now, after the end of the 84-day interval.

The incident of three zilla parishad teachers contracting Covid-19 has created a concern for all of them.

 

A senior government teacher in Hyderabad said, "We are following all protocols and want to go back to work. We have been without work for too long and it is becoming a major challenge for us. Students are coming back to school and all precautions are being taken to ensure that safety protocols are followed."

Telangana Teachers Forum leader Shabbir Ali explained that those who opted for Covaxin have completed both the doses. He said, "We are hoping that by September 15 all of them will be covered. There are two lakh teachers in the state. They are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of children."

 

...
Tags: 1 lakh teachers telangana, vaccination, second dose of covishield, 3 zp teachers covid-19, telangana teachers forum
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 08 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Dengue cases were reported in Dummugudem, Pinapaka, Burgumpahad, Mulakalapalli, Kothagudem, Paloncha and Chandrugonda in Bhadradri district. The number of cases in these mandals ranged from five to ten. — Representational image/PTI

Stagnant water leads to rapid rise in dengue cases in Khammam

Authorities also found the presence of culex and anopheles mosquitoes in water bodies. (Photo: Representational)

14 of 50 houses in Hyderabad harbour dengue mosquitoes: Survey

Godavari water level at 35 feet in Bhadrachalam. (Photo: PTI)

Incessant rains lead to overflowing of water bodies in Telangana

Though there are clear norms that only a person up to the age of 65 years can serve as chairman, the government appointed Justice Kanagaraj, who is aged 78 years. — Twitter

Petition in High Court against appointment of Justice Kanagaraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnal siege as talks fail, farmers dig in

Farmers during their Kisan Mahapanchayat against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->