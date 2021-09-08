One lakh teachers yet to get second dose of vaccine in Telangana

HYDERABAD: About one lakh teachers have to be given the second dose of Covishield vaccine as they took the first dose in June. They can take their second dose only now, after the end of the 84-day interval.

The incident of three zilla parishad teachers contracting Covid-19 has created a concern for all of them.

A senior government teacher in Hyderabad said, "We are following all protocols and want to go back to work. We have been without work for too long and it is becoming a major challenge for us. Students are coming back to school and all precautions are being taken to ensure that safety protocols are followed."

Telangana Teachers Forum leader Shabbir Ali explained that those who opted for Covaxin have completed both the doses. He said, "We are hoping that by September 15 all of them will be covered. There are two lakh teachers in the state. They are taking all precautions to ensure the safety of children."