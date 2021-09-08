Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2021 No public celebratio ...
No public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
District magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal
A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)
 A child walks past idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha displayed for sale along the roadside ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on September 6, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places will not be allowed in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal. Further, it should be ensured that crowds do not gather at any religious or social place.

 

Permission will also not be granted for any procession, it said.

The DDMA advised people to celebrate the festival at home.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated this month and considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the celebrations of the festival may not be allowed in public places, the order stated.

...
