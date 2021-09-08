Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2021 Modi launches Vidyan ...
Modi launches Vidyanjali portal for school volunteers

Modi also launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary and Talk-ing Books
New Delhi: The teaching-learning pro-cess has to be constantly redefined and redesign-ed to make the education sector in the country world-class, Prime Mini-ster Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Noting that the transformations being undertaken in the education sector are not just policy-based but also participation-based, the Prime Minister launched several initiatives in the education sector which, he said, will play an important role in shaping India’s future.

 

Addressing the inaugural conclave of ‘Shiks-hak Parv’ through video-conferencing, he expres-sed confidence that these measures will not only make our education system globally competitive but also make the youth future-ready.

Modi launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired) and Talk-ing Books (audio books for the visually impair-ed). He also unveiled the School Quality Assuran-ce and Assessment Fra-mework of CBSE, and Vidyanjali portal for fac-ilitating education volunteers, donors and CSR contributors for school development. 

 

