Nation, Current Affairs

Low pressure zone moves away, sunny days ahead for Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 8, 2021, 3:02 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 6:44 am IST
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been sent to Rajanna Sircilla district to carry out rescue operations
 Under the influence of rains, the maximum temperatures in the state dropped a few notches. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The state witnessed heavy to very heavy showers, starting from the wee hours of Tuesday, so much that the highest rainfall registered till 8.30 am on Tuesday morning was 388 mm at Nadikuda in Warangal Rural district.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been sent to Rajanna Sircilla district to carry out rescue operations following heavy rains since Monday.

 

Post 8.30 am, the highest rainfall in the state was registered at Bellal in Nizamabad district, followed by Kaldurki, which received 132.3 mm and 131.5 mm of rainfall respectively.

“The well-marked low pressure zone that brought rains to the state is now laying over Chhattisgarh and southern districts of Odisha,” said IMD director K Naga Ratna. She said the monsoon had now become vigorous in the state. “Courtesy to the excessive rainfall, the state has received 40 per cent more rainfall than what it usually receives,”she said.

 

Under the influence of rains, the maximum temperatures in the state dropped a few notches. The maximum temperature in the capital city was recorded at 25.1º Celsius.

Social media was abuzz with images of flooded government offices in Rajanna Sircilla. ‘Sircilla Collector office flooded (sic),’ said a user. Other users shared videos of a car being swallowed by the water on the roads at Shantinagar in the same district.

