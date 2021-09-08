Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2021 Cairn keen to take r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cairn keen to take refund, drop cases

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2021, 4:23 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2021, 8:39 am IST
The firm termed 'bold' the legislation passed last month to cancel a 2012 policy that gave the tax department power to go back 50 years
Cairn will drop cases to seize diplomatic apartments in Paris and Air India airplanes in the US in 'a matter of a couple of days' after the refund, he said adding Cairn's shareholders are in agreement with accepting the offer and moving on. (Twitter)
 Cairn will drop cases to seize diplomatic apartments in Paris and Air India airplanes in the US in 'a matter of a couple of days' after the refund, he said adding Cairn's shareholders are in agreement with accepting the offer and moving on. (Twitter)

New Delhi: UK-based Cairn Energy PLC on Tuesday said it will drop litigations to seize Indian properties in countries ranging from France to the US, within a couple of days of getting a $1 billion refund resulting from the scrapping of a retrospective tax law.

The firm, which gave India its biggest onland oil discovery, termed "bold" the legislation passed last month to cancel a 2012 policy that gave the tax department power to go back 50 years and slap capital gains levies wherever ownership had changed hands overseas but business assets were in India.

 

The offer to return money seized to enforce retrospective tax demand in lieu of dropping all litigations against the government "is acceptable to us," Cairn CEO Simon Thomson told PTI in an interview from London.

Cairn will drop cases to seize diplomatic apartments in Paris and Air India airplanes in the US in "a matter of a couple of days" after the refund, he said adding Cairn's shareholders are in agreement with accepting the offer and moving on.

"Some of our core shareholders likes BlackRock and Franklin Templeton agree (to this). Our view is supported by our core shareholders (that) on balance it is better to accept and move on and be pragmatic. Rather than continue with something negative for all parties which could last for many years," he said.

 

Seeking to repair India's damaged reputation as an investment destination, the government last month enacted new legislation to drop Rs 1.1 lakh crore in outstanding claims against multinationals such as telecom group Vodafone, pharmaceuticals company Sanofi and brewer SABMiller, now owned by AB InBev, and Cairn.

About Rs 8,100 crore collected from companies under the scrapped tax provision are to be refunded if the firms agreed to drop outstanding litigation, including claims for interest and penalties.

Of this, Rs 7,900 crore is due only to Cairn.

 

"Once we get to final resolution, part of that resolution is us dropping everything in terms of litigation. We can do that within a very short period of time, just a matter of a couple of days or something," Thomson said. "So we are preparing on the basis of getting this resolution quickly, all these cases being dropped, and putting all this behind."

He said all enforcement proceedings will be dropped.

"Everything will be dropped. There will be no more litigation, that will be it. It will clear the matter up," he said. Asked if the company would make a comeback to India, Thom-son said India will become another potential investment destination once the issue is closed.

 

...
Tags: cairn energy plc, tax law india, onland oil discovery, simon thomson, blackrock, franklin templeton, sanofi, sabmiller, ab inbev
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 08 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Dengue cases were reported in Dummugudem, Pinapaka, Burgumpahad, Mulakalapalli, Kothagudem, Paloncha and Chandrugonda in Bhadradri district. The number of cases in these mandals ranged from five to ten. — Representational image/PTI

Stagnant water leads to rapid rise in dengue cases in Khammam

Authorities also found the presence of culex and anopheles mosquitoes in water bodies. (Photo: Representational)

14 of 50 houses in Hyderabad harbour dengue mosquitoes: Survey

Godavari water level at 35 feet in Bhadrachalam. (Photo: PTI)

Incessant rains lead to overflowing of water bodies in Telangana

Though there are clear norms that only a person up to the age of 65 years can serve as chairman, the government appointed Justice Kanagaraj, who is aged 78 years. — Twitter

Petition in High Court against appointment of Justice Kanagaraj



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnal siege as talks fail, farmers dig in

Farmers during their Kisan Mahapanchayat against the central government's three farm reform laws, in Karnal, Sept. 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)

India plans 50% increase in oxygen production before third COVID-19 wave

Gas companies along with the government are gearing up for a scenario where the third wave could be worse than the previous one. (PTI file photo)

PM Modi lauds teachers for ensuring continuation of studies in Covid times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->