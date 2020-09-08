168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation, Current Affairs

Taj Mahal to reopen on September 21 even as COVID-19 rages

AFP
Published Sep 8, 2020, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
Visitors will be limited to 5,000 a day, down from the usual daily average of 20,000
Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India. (AFP Photo)
  Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India. (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India's top tourist attraction the Taj Mahal is set to reopen more than six months after it was shut, officials said Tuesday, even as the vast nation battles soaring coronavirus infections.

India, home to 1.3 million people, on Monday overtook Brazil to become the world's second most-infected nation with more than 4.2 million cases, behind only the United States.

 

"The Taj Mahal will reopen on September 21. All Covid-19 protocols, like physical distancing, masks will be followed," northern Uttar Pradesh state's Tourism Department deputy director Amit Srivastava said.

Visitors will be limited to 5,000 a day, down from the usual daily average of 20,000, he added.

One of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the shining marble mausoleum south of the capital New Delhi has been closed since mid-March as part of India's strict virus lockdown.

Uttar Pradesh, home to Agra city where the Taj is located, is one of the worst-hit states in India with more than 270,000 virus cases recorded so far.

 

India has pushed ahead with reopening to boost its virus-battered economy even as infections have steadily increased.

Since August, India has been reporting the highest single-day rises in the world.

Tags: india, taj mahal, coronavirus, covid-19, uttar pradesh, agra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


