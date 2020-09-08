168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2020 China's PLA con ...
Nation, Current Affairs

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal youths found, to be handed over soon

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2020, 11:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2020, 11:16 pm IST
The five youths had gone missing on Friday from the Sino-Indian border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh
An IAF fighter jet flies over the UT amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the region, in Ladakh, Sunday. (PTI)
 An IAF fighter jet flies over the UT amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the region, in Ladakh, Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhi: China's People's Liberation Army has confirmed that five youths missing from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by them and their handing over process to Indian authorities is being worked out, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

The five youths had gone missing on Friday from the Sino-Indian border in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

 

"China's PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out," Rijiju tweeted.

Rijiju, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, hails from Arunachal Pradesh and is an MP from the state.

The incident of five missing youths came to light when two members from their group, who had gone for hunting in the jungle together, returned home and informed the families of the five that they had been whisked away by the Chinese troops from Sera-7, an Army patrol zone located about 12 km further north of Nacho.

 

Nacho is the last administrative circle along the McMahon Line and is around 120 km from the district headquarters Daporijo.

Those who were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese army have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri.

An Army official said, "As a result of persistent efforts of the Indian Army, five missing hunters from Indian side of LAC in Upper Subansiri, who had inadvertently crossed over to other side on 02 Sept 2020, were traced. The Chinese Army on September 8 responded on Hotline and confirmed that the missing Indians have been found on their side. Formalities for their early transfer is being coordinated with the Chinese Army."

 

On Monday, China brushed off questions over the whereabouts of the five youths and needled India, saying it has never recognised Arunachal Pradesh which it claims is part of south Tibet.

"China's position on the east sector of the China-India boundary, or Zangnan (the southern part of China''s Xizang (Tibet) ), is consistent and clear," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing, adding the Chinese government has never recognized the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh".

"I'm not aware of the situation you mentioned," the spokesperson said when asked about any updates about the missing Indian nationals.

 

The development comes at a time when the Indian army has enhanced its deployment along the 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) in view of the tense border situation with China in eastern Ladakh.

In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon Line.

While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said.

He was released by the Chinese army after 19 days in captivity.

The Indian Army had on September 2 provided food, warm clothes and medical assistance to three Chinese citizens who had lost their way in sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of 17,500 feet in a border area in North Sikkim.

 

The Indian Army personnel deployed in the area also guided the Chinese citizens, including a woman, to return to the Chinese side and reach their destination.

...
Tags: india-china border dispute, ladakh standoff, indian army, peoples liberation army, arunachal pradesh, rezang-la


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

Class 9, Class 12 students can go to school on voluntary basis from September 21

Newly appointed state election commissioner C Parthasarathi meets Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (left) accompanied by chief secretary Somesh Kumar (right). (Photo: Twitter/TelanganaCMO

C Parthasarathi is Telangana's new State Election Commissioner

PLA soldiers seen in the general area of Mukhpari and Rezangla in Ladakh. The Indian Army said PLA soldiers attempted to capture an Indian post armed with machetes, spears and guns.

Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 8, 2020. (AFP)

India, China must talk to each other to resolve issues, says Russia



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move

This video grab shows an Indian Army convoy driving in Leh. India and China accused each other on Tuesday of making provocative military moves and firing warning shots along their disputed border despite talks on ending the escalating tensions. (AP)

India, China must talk to each other to resolve issues, says Russia

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 8, 2020. (AFP)

India refutes China's claim, says it did not trangress across LAC and fire shots

Army vehicles move towards eastern Ladakh amid the prolonged India-China stand off, in Leh, Tuesday.

Taj Mahal to reopen on September 21 even as COVID-19 rages

Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India. (AFP Photo)

FIR filed against Sushant's sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar after Rhea's complaint

FIR against Sushant's sisters, doctor after Rhea's complaint. (Photo- Social Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham