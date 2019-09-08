What's up today: 100 days of Modi 2.0, Telangana cabinet expansion...

Mumbai: Here's a ready reckoner of what is lined up in India and the world today.

Telangana cabinet expansion: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is likely to appoint 12 MLAs as the Chairperson of various corporations. He is also likely to expand his Cabinet on Sunday evening.

BJP to release report card: As the Narendra Modi-led NDA government completes 100 days in its second term, the government will release a report card depicting their achievements and its roadmap for development.