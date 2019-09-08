Telangana high court asks private doctors to step in

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Saturday appe-aled to all government and private doctors to step in to take care of the people who are exposed to the dengue epidemic.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Annireddy Abhishek Reddy observed, “This is a grave situation where government hospitals are not able to tackle the situation as scores of patients are pouring in with dengue and other viral fevers. Needless to say, at the time of calamity every person in the medical fraternity has to step in to tackle the problem on a warfooting. It is an appeal to one and all to contribute to curtail dengue.”

The bench was dealing with a PIL seeking a direction to the state government to control the spread of dengue and viral diseases. The court directed the GHMC to take up fogging in the most vulnerable areas.

Ms Kruthi Kalaga, counsel for the petitioners, said that the GHMC had not taken up fogging in many areas even as dengue was spreading.

She told the court that the government did not take steps to counsel people and spread awareness regarding dengue. This forced the people to rush to private hospitals when they became ill and this resulted in a financial burden on them.

Advocate General B.S. Prasad said the government had taken all measures to curtail the spread of dengue. All departments had been directed to work in coordination to prevent the further spread of the fever.

“Due to the influx of a large number of patients into the government hospitals, the doctors and the staff are not able to handle the situation, The state government has directed private hospitals to extend medical attention to needy patients who are either referred by government hospitals or the people who approach them on their own,” the AG said

The Chief Justice asked the AG what drastic steps had been taken by the GHMC and the medical department to curtail the spread of dengue.

“Has the GHMC identified the most vulnerable places where the dengue virus is spreading like wildfire? What initiative has been taken by the government in enlightening the citizens through various social media so that they will have first-hand information as to what one has to do if he is affected by dengue,” Justice Chauhan asked.

The bench adjourned the hearing to September 11, and directed the government and the GHMC to place reports before it on the preventive measures and efforts were taken by them in curtailing the spread of the dengue virus. The court also asked the government to furnish a list of private hospitals which were directed to treat dengue patients.