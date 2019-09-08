Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 KCR orders removal o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR orders removal of portraits of politicians at Yadadri temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH PUJARI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 2:48 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 3:23 am IST
Minister and officials blame sculptors for engraving politicians’ images.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Late in the evening, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday directed that the portraits of political leaders, including himself, engraved on the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple be removed, following protests by the BJP which had given a week’s deadline for the purpose. All political parties and the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad staged protests at Yadadri town.

Following the Chief Minister’s directions, special secretary K. Bhupal Reddy asked the Yadadri Temple Development Aut-hority to remove all the images other than those pertaining to the god and the temple. The CM wanted the engravings to portray the importance and greatness of the temple.

 

Mr Reddy asked YTDA special officer G. Kishan Rao and art director Ananda Sai.

Indira Gandhi and Mah-atma Gandhi and government schemes were engr-aved on the temple pillars. They replied that it was done by sculptors.

For most part of the day, however, the YTDA dithered on taking a decision, giving space to the BJP to criticise the state political leadership.

YTDA chief Executive officer G. Kishan Rao told this newspaper earlier in the day that a decision on the matter is yet to be taken. Asked if Mr Chan-drasekhar Rao had given any direction, he had said, “Wait till Sunday”.

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman along with party leaders visited the temple in Yadadri to inspect the controversial engravings but the police stopped them.

For almost two hours, Dr Laxman along with his colleagues tried to enter the temple but failed. They then told the police they they have the right to visit temples.

After taking an assurance from the BJP leaders that they would not hold a protest inside temple, police gave them permission to go ahead.

A senior police officer said the police was deployed in the view of the protest called by the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

After inspecting portraits of Mr Chandras-ekhar Rao, Mahatma Ga-ndhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, the Ashok Chakra, the TS government emblem, Char-minar and the Kakatiya Thoranam on the left side pillars at the main entrance of the temple, the BJP gave the government seven days to remove them.

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh said, “If the portraits are not be removed within the next seven days, the state government will have to face the consequences for disrespecting the sentiments of the Hindu community.”

BJP MLC N. Ramcha-nder Rao said, “the BJP has given a seven-day ultimatum to KCR. He has forgotten that he is a Chief Minister, not god.”

Bajran Dal and VHP volunteers reached the temple since the morning in large numbers but were stopped by the police. About 200 volunteers were briefly detained and released.

Bhongir DCP K. Nara-yana Reddy said activists of several parties like the BJP, Congress, CPI and the VHP and Bajrang Dal staged a dharna in Yadadri.

All leaders and a few followers were allowed on to the hilltop as a law and order situation was expected.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, yadadri temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana advocates to resume work from Monday

Mr Niranjan Reddy said the Kalwakurthy Lift Canal was designed with the capacity of 1.8 lakh cusecs, due to which it would be difficult to supply the water to the 3 lakh acres under the canal. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Composite Mahbubnagar wants PRLIS, Jurala linked

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (left) extends his hand to bid adieu to outgoing governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Begumpet airport on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

K Chandrasekhar Rao accords emotional farewell to ESL Narasimhan

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Cashless TTD payment for Darshan, stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fevers on rise due to garbage pile-up

The 279 vehicles were replaced by 40 10-tonne and 25-tonne lorries. (Representional Image)

GHMC officers finally get down to work

Mosquito fogger is being used to control viral fevers at Sanjana Malathi apartments in Uppal. (Photo: Gandhi)

No Pakistan airspace for President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind

ED likely to grill P Chidambaram in Air India case

P Chidambaram

GHMC removes illegal cattle sheds

GHMC officials conduct checks of water storage cans and inform residents to take preventive measures to eradicate mosquitoes. (Photo: R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham