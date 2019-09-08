Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 Isro on 14-day hunt ...
Isro on 14-day hunt for Vikram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | B.R. SRIKANTH
Published Sep 8, 2019, 2:11 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 2:28 am IST
India’s bold moon touchdown mission faces setback, contact with lander lost just 2.1 km away.
Isro employees in a tense mood after the Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with ground control during landing on the lunar surface at Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI )
 Isro employees in a tense mood after the Vikram module of Chandrayaan-2 lost communication with ground control during landing on the lunar surface at Isro Telemetry Tracking and Command Network in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI )

Bengaluru: Indian space scientists came heartbreakingly close to scripting history and landing a probe on the Moon but lost the communication link with lander ‘Vikram’, marking an unexpected end to their plans to secure pride of place in lunar sciences as well as meet the high expectations of more than a billion Indians, on Saturday.

It was an excruciating moment for the space scientists as the lander, which was gliding on its own towards the lunar surface, encountered a snag when it was a mere 2.1 km from the landing site. They were looking forward to their place in the sun by attempting to land a probe close to the South Pole but as the designated hour of landing, 1.55 am, drew closer, they grew anxious and scanned their consoles for some semblance of signals from ‘Vikram’.

 

A few minutes past 2.00 am, a distraught Dr K Sivan, chairman of Isro, made his way to the VIP viewing gallery at ISTRAC’s Mission Operations Complex, to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi the bad news.

Dr Sivan broke down while seeing off Mr Modi but was comforted by the Prime Minister, “There are ups and downs in life. This is not a small achievement. The nation is proud of you. You all have done a big service to the nation, science and mankind. I am with you all the way, move forward bravely.”

Mr Sivan later said that scientists will continue to contact Vikram, which had life of a lunar day which translates into 14 earth days, suggesting efforts to re-establish communication with Chandryaan 2’s lander.

“We will be trying to establish a link, we will try for the next 14 days,” said Mr Sivan when asked if there was any chance of reconnecting with the lander. Mr Modi also tweeted immediately after heading out of ISTRAC, “These are moments to be courageous, and courageous we will be.”

...
