Hyderabad: Indian Medical Association members to run free clinics

Hyderabad: Doctors of the Telangana unit of the Indian Medical Association (TIMA) have come forward to operate free clinics from 9 am to 12 noon in the city to help treat patients suffering from viral fevers.

The TIMA has 8,000 doctors in the city and they have been told to devote one hour to creating awareness among the people so that any fear can be controlled.

The need of the hour is to educate the people and communicate to them properly that fever can be controlled with medicine and that all cases do not require hospitalisation.

Dr Sanjiv Singh Yadav, TIMA secretary, said, “Due to the increase in number of patients and fear of dengue even those with simple but high fever want to be admitted. The management of such fevers is done at home. Only serious cases require hospitalisation.”

The private nursing homes have been told that they must not refuse any patient for want of beds. There must be provisions made if possible to accommodate them.

The doctors have asked their colleagues to not indulge in unnecessary blood transfusions and wait as the phenomenon of low platelets is a part of the disease process and not an emergency condition at all times.

The TIMA has asked the public to complain to the Telangana Medical Council if they find that the doctors are fleecing them or forcing them to unnecessarily opt for blood transfusions.