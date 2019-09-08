Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 Hyderabad: Explosion ...
Hyderabad: Explosion at Rajendranagar leaves 1 injured, bomb squad called

Published Sep 8, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad-Cyberabad, Prakash Reddy informed ANI,
 Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad-Cyberabad, Prakash Reddy informed ANI, "A ragpicker named Ali had brought some chemical substance while collecting wastage from the road.

Hyderabad: An explosion in the Rajendranagar area left one severely injured here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad-Cyberabad, Prakash Reddy informed ANI, "A ragpicker named Ali had brought some chemical substance while collecting wastage from the road. The explosion took place while opening the packed cover which has inflicted burn injuries on his body. He is currently receiving treatment at Osmania General Hospital."

 

"Forensic Scientific Lab (SFL) team along with bomb squad have been called in and we are verifying what led to the explosion. We are also checking the CCTVs footage of the spot", he added.

Further investigation underway.

...
