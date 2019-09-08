Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 Fraud in Chandrababu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Fraud in Chandrababu Naidu’s Anna Canteens

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 2:59 am IST
Anna Canteens were started to provide breakfast at Rs 5, and were shut down by the YSRC government.
N. Chandrababu Naidu
Hyderabad: The previous Telugu Desam government of then chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu misused Rs 53 crore of public money, in the setting up of the Anna Canteens, an expert committee constituted by the YSRC government has stated in its report.

The report, available with this newspaper, said the officers responsible for the preparation of defective estimates need to be identified and action taken against them. Anna Canteens were started to provide breakfast at `5, and were shut down by the YSRC government.

 

According to the expert committee, there are two packages, one covering 163 locations and the second 40. One common cost estimate was prepared for all 203 canteen locations instead of a detailed estimate for each, separately based on local ground conditions. This is technically incorrect, the committee said

The committee found that unwanted expenditure was incurred in respect of each canteen building at `3.80 lakh on ACP structural cladding for architecture and beautification, `1.54 lakh on photographs engraved in graphic concrete and name of Anna Canteen, `2.90 lakh for providing glazing panels  and `0.74 lakh for paving outside the premises. On each unit, a total expenditure of `8.98 lakh was incurred. The committee said that the probable savings would be about `20.25 lakh per canteen building.

Tags: telugu desam government, n. chandrababu naidu, anna canteens
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


