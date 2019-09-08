Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 ED likely to grill P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

ED likely to grill P Chidambaram in Air India case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2019, 3:15 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 3:15 am IST
The case pertains to the purchase of 48 aircrafts from Airbus and 68 from Boeing for around Rs 70,000 crore in 2007.
P Chidambaram
 P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Fresh trouble seems to be brewing for P. Chidambaram as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to seek permission from the competent court to examine the former finance minister in connection with a money laundering probe related to losses suffered by Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore aviation scam.

According to sources, since Mr Chidambaram is in judicial custody in the INX Media case, the ED cannot examine him in a different case without taking permission from the competent court. “Prior to his arrest in the INX Media case, the ED had summoned Mr Chidambaram for questioning in connection with aviation scam. But he could not be examined by the ED in this case as he was arrested by the CBI in the INX Media case. Now, the Enforcement Directorate is preparing to seek permission from the trial court for his questioning in the aviation scam”, sources said.

 

The case pertains to the purchase of 48 aircrafts from Airbus and 68 from Boeing for around Rs 70,000 crore in 2007. In December 2005, the then Manmohan Singh Cabinet had approved the deal for 68 aircrafts from Boeing Co. by Air India.

Tags: enforcement directorate, p. chidambaram, air india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


