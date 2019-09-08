Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 Dengue: Kids are mos ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dengue: Kids are most vulnerable

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 2:54 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 2:54 am IST
Docs want schools to allow kids wear trousers, long-sleeve shirts.
Baffled by children’s vulnerability, doctors have appealed to parents and schools to allow trousers and long-sleeve shirts. (Representational image)
 Baffled by children’s vulnerability, doctors have appealed to parents and schools to allow trousers and long-sleeve shirts. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Persons under 18 years are the worst sufferers of dengue, going by the intensive care units in the city’s government and private hospitals.

Trauma cases in the 5-to-18 age group is at an all-time high.

 

Though these comprise just five per cent of total dengue cases, it has led doctors to term this as “the worst season of the decade”.

Most critical is internal bleeding due to plasma leakage from blood vessels. This leads to fluid retention, visibly in the abdomen but found in all body organs.

Blood leakage requires extensive management and it takes 48 hours to navigate the condition safely. The patient’s immunity plays a major role as the disease progresses; a strong immune system and proper medical management will save a patient.

“Critical care in these 48 hours is very important as fluid management has to be proper so that the organs are not affected,” said Dr Altaf Naseem, senior paediatrician. “This stage requires constant monitoring.”

Baffled by children’s vulnerability, doctors have appealed to parents and schools to allow trousers and long-sleeve shirts.

“Children are coming with mosquito bites on hands and legs,” said Dr Satish Ghanta, senior paediatrician. While children are also exposed at home and in playgrounds, they spend a large chunk of time at schools, thus the concern.

The virus strain noted in children is dengue virus strain 2 (DEN2), according to Dr Mohammed Shafi, an infectious disease consultant with the government hospital in Malakpet.  

It may be noted that the strain may have genetically mutated and become virulent. Hence schools must aggressively take anti-larvae measures like fogging and spraying on premises.

...
Tags: private hospitals, dengue
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

Telangana advocates to resume work from Monday

Mr Niranjan Reddy said the Kalwakurthy Lift Canal was designed with the capacity of 1.8 lakh cusecs, due to which it would be difficult to supply the water to the 3 lakh acres under the canal. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Composite Mahbubnagar wants PRLIS, Jurala linked

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (left) extends his hand to bid adieu to outgoing governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at Begumpet airport on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

K Chandrasekhar Rao accords emotional farewell to ESL Narasimhan

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

Cashless TTD payment for Darshan, stay



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fevers on rise due to garbage pile-up

The 279 vehicles were replaced by 40 10-tonne and 25-tonne lorries. (Representional Image)

GHMC officers finally get down to work

Mosquito fogger is being used to control viral fevers at Sanjana Malathi apartments in Uppal. (Photo: Gandhi)

KCR orders removal of portraits of politicians at Yadadri temple

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

No Pakistan airspace for President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind

ED likely to grill P Chidambaram in Air India case

P Chidambaram
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham