Dengue: Kids are most vulnerable

Baffled by children’s vulnerability, doctors have appealed to parents and schools to allow trousers and long-sleeve shirts. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Persons under 18 years are the worst sufferers of dengue, going by the intensive care units in the city’s government and private hospitals.

Trauma cases in the 5-to-18 age group is at an all-time high.

Though these comprise just five per cent of total dengue cases, it has led doctors to term this as “the worst season of the decade”.

Most critical is internal bleeding due to plasma leakage from blood vessels. This leads to fluid retention, visibly in the abdomen but found in all body organs.

Blood leakage requires extensive management and it takes 48 hours to navigate the condition safely. The patient’s immunity plays a major role as the disease progresses; a strong immune system and proper medical management will save a patient.

“Critical care in these 48 hours is very important as fluid management has to be proper so that the organs are not affected,” said Dr Altaf Naseem, senior paediatrician. “This stage requires constant monitoring.”

Baffled by children’s vulnerability, doctors have appealed to parents and schools to allow trousers and long-sleeve shirts.

“Children are coming with mosquito bites on hands and legs,” said Dr Satish Ghanta, senior paediatrician. While children are also exposed at home and in playgrounds, they spend a large chunk of time at schools, thus the concern.

The virus strain noted in children is dengue virus strain 2 (DEN2), according to Dr Mohammed Shafi, an infectious disease consultant with the government hospital in Malakpet.

It may be noted that the strain may have genetically mutated and become virulent. Hence schools must aggressively take anti-larvae measures like fogging and spraying on premises.