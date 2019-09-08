Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 Chandrayaan-2 locate ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrayaan-2 located on moon, trying to communicate: ISRO chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 8, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 2:20 pm IST
The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday.
ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.. (Photo: Twitter)
 ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on Sunday said that Chandrayaan 2 lander located on moon’s surface and the ground station is working to establish contact.

"We've found the location of Vikram lander on lunar surface and orbiter has clicked a thermal image of lander. But there is no communication yet. We are trying to have contact. It will be communicated soon," said ISRO chief to new agency ANI.

 

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the moon.

ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan 2 began its journey on July 22 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

The mission had been scheduled to launch a week earlier but the launch was aborted less than an hour before lift-off after a technical glitch.

...
Tags: chandrayaan-2, vikram lander, isro
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'The past 100 days were the days of change, determination, improvement, and good intention,' PM Modi said, (Photo: ANI)

'Past 100 days were days of change': Modi in Rohtak ahead of polls

Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani. (Photo: File)

Remembering Jethmalani: From courtroom to Raisina Hill, arguing with conviction

After the death of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Sunday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid last respect at his residence in the national capital, New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Nation mourns demise of legal stalwart Ram Jethmalani

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (Photo: ANI)

Andhra minister blames TDP for not notifying Amaravati



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Priya Ramani on why she used the term ‘predator’ for M J Akbar

Journalist Priya Ramani on Saturday told a Delhi court that through her tweet, which former Union Minister MJ Akbar has termed

Former law minister and senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

Senior advocate Ram Jethamalani. (Photo: FIle)

Punjab-origin scientist, Indian couple killed in California boat fire

A US-based Indian couple and a Punjab-origin scientist were among those who died from smoke inhalation when they were trapped on a boat packed with scuba divers that caught fire and sank off the California coast, according to media reports. (Photo: File)

Indian Army expedition climbs world's 8 highest passes

An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

What's up today: 100 days of Modi 2.0, Telangana cabinet expansion...

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham