Assam government extends AFSPA for six months

Guwahati: After reviewing the prevailing law and order situation of the state, the Assam government on Saturday extended the Armed Forces (Special Power) act for six months with effect from August 28.

The state government, in a written press statement, said, “Consequent upon review of law and order situation in Assam, in the past six months, the state government vide a notification and as per Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, has declared the entire state of Assam as “Disturbed Area” from August 28, 2019 up to six months unless withdrawn earlier.”

The Act, which empowers security forces to conduct operations, arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice, has been operational in Assam since November 1990.

The declaration was made under Section 3 of the AFPSA by the state home and political department, the release said.

The Act was imposed in Assam in 1990 but it ceded its power in September 2017 and asked the state government to decide whether it should continue.