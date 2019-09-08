Nation Current Affairs 08 Sep 2019 2 Sri Lankan naval s ...
Nation, Current Affairs

2 Sri Lankan naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam to participate in SLINEX 2019

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 9:07 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 9:07 am IST
The joint drills will see wide-ranging naval exercises between the navies of India and Sri Lanka, including helicopter operations.
The two ships had left from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka for Visakhapatnam Port on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)
 The two ships had left from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka for Visakhapatnam Port on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter)

Visakhapatnam: Two Sri Lankan naval ships, Sindhurala and Suranimala, arrived here on Saturday to participate in 'SLINEX 2019', the bilateral maritime exercise between India and Sri Lanka.

The seventh edition of the joint drills began on Saturday and will go on till September 12.

 

The two ships had left from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka for Visakhapatnam Port on Thursday, Colombo Page reported.

The joint drills will see wide-ranging naval exercises between the navies of India and Sri Lanka, including helicopter operations.

"The exercise signifies the desire of both countries to enhance co-operation and to further strengthen mutual trust and interoperability between the two navies," Sri Lankan Navy was quoted by Colombo Page as saying.

"Further, it will enable both navies to rehearse and improve own capabilities and enhance operational effectiveness required to maintain maritime security in the Indian Ocean region," it said.

...
Tags: slinex, indian navy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Senior advocate Ram Jethamalani. (Photo: FIle)

Former law minister and senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani passes away

An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army expedition climbs world's 8 highest passes

More than 5,000 fishermen were waiting for the wind to drop. (Photo: File)

TN: Fishermen start sailing after three-day ban in Rameswaram

A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening. (Representational Image)

3-year-old thrown from 7th floor by father's friend in Mumbai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

The Maharashtra government's decision to allow around 2,700 trees to be cut in Aarey Milk Colony to make way for a carshed of Mumbai Metro is facing a lot of opposition. (Photo: @BearGrylls)
 

Neetu Kapoor impresses Rishi Kapoor with her Tamil language skills; watch

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Video: Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance will leave you amused; watch

Jacqueline Fernandez's Kathak dance. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made". (Representational Image | PTI)
 

Why President? Why not PM?: Modi’s reply to student's query at the ISRO Centre

The Prime Minister also told the students to 'aim big in life and divide targets into small parts,' PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
 

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

The ambitious Gaganyaan mission was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech in 2018. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Indian Army expedition climbs world's 8 highest passes

An eight-member expedition of the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC) scaled eight of the world's highest passes and rode over 1500 kilometres in Ladakh as a part of the AMC Motorcycle Expedition, the Indian Army said on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

What's up today: 100 days of Modi 2.0, Telangana cabinet expansion...

(Photo: File)

Mumbai to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for next 2 days

The Met department on Saturday predicted 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' for Mumbai and adjoining areas on Sunday and Monday. (Photo: File)

Mysureans beware, your history in peril

The front portion of the century-old Fire Brigade at Saraswathipuram which collapsed recently due to heavy rain in Mysuru

Hot-button issues: Kruption

62% of Indians had paid a bribe at some point to a public official to get a job done and that over 50% had firsthand experience of bribery. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham