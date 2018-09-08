Woman gives birth on dirt path in Andhra Pradesh

The umbilical chord of newborn being cut with a sharp stone while the mother was sitting. The newborn lies in a piece of dirty cloth.

Visakhapatnam: A tribal woman who was being carried to a hospital in a makeshift stretcher gave birth on a slushy road on a hillside in a forest in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Ms Choudepaly Muthaiama, 24, was being carried by her family members to a health care facility because the ambulance could not reach the hill-top Masika Chintavalasa hamlet in Salur mandal of the Parvathipuram tribal belt in Vizianagaram district.

Even as the family was carrying Ms Muthaiama, she went into labour and gave birth on the road.

A video of the incident, which was posted on social media, shows the newborn lying on a piece of cloth that was spread on the path, and a woman cutting the umbilical cord with a sharp stone.

A youth posted the video on social media to highlight the lack of road connectivity in the village.