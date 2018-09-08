search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will be out to wrap up England's first innings, disallowing the tail to wag, on Day two of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 2: Buttler scores 50 as hosts recover
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Will boycott assembly, LS polls: NC threatens Centre to take steps on Article 35 A

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2018, 4:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 4:57 pm IST
NC threatened to boycott the assembly and parliamentary polls if the Centre does not take effective steps for protection of Article 35 A.
Farooq Abdullah was addressing party workers at a function here to mark the 36th death anniversary of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. (Photo: File)
 Farooq Abdullah was addressing party workers at a function here to mark the 36th death anniversary of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Days after the National Conference announced its decision to not participate in the panchayat and urban local bodies (ULB) elections, the party on Saturday threatened to boycott the assembly and parliamentary polls too if the Centre does not take effective steps for protection of Article 35-A.

Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from outside the state from acquiring any immovable property in the state. It is facing legal challenge in the Supreme Court.

 

“How can we go to our workers and ask them to come out to vote? First do justice to us and clear your (Centre) stand (on Article 35-A). If your plan is that (weakening Jammu and Kashmir’s special position), then our ways are separate. Then we cannot have elections. Not only these (urban local bodies and panchayat) polls, but we will also boycott the assembly and parliamentary elections then,” NC president Farooq Abdullah said here.

He was addressing party workers at a function here to mark the 36th death anniversary of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

The former chief minister said his party was not running away from polls, but wanted the Centre to do justice with the people of Jammu and Kashmir first and take effective steps for the protection of the state’s special position.

“On one hand they (Centre) want to conduct polls here. On the other hand they want to revoke Article 35-A, Article 370 has been weakened and there are also attacks on the (Jammu and Kashmir) Constitution,” Abdullah said.

He said the Centre and the state government hurriedly announced the ULB and panchayat polls, which will be held next month in four and eight phases respectively.

“First they should have talked to us. They should have called every leader that they plan to conduct polls and asked for our opinion. They did not. The prime minister, like Hitler, announced on 15 August from the Red Fort that elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The NC president also trained his guns at National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval over his statement that having a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was probably an “aberration”.

“Their (Centre’s) intentions are not right. They never were. The NSA has said that a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir is an aberration. I want to tell him from this stage that if the constitution is an aberration, then this accession (of Jammu and Kashmir to India) is also an aberration,” he said.

“On one hand they tell us that we are their crown, but on the other hand they put that crown in their feet… So, they have to think. They cannot control this state if they cause any further problems here. If they want this state together with the country, then they should stop what they are doing,” Abdullah said.

Tags: farooq abdullah, national conference, lok sabha polls, article 35 a
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP to fight 2019 LS elections under Amit Shah, defers internal polls

BJP National President Amit Shah with BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari and General Secretary Ram Lal during the inauguration of BJP National Office Bearers Meet, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hindus have no aspiration of dominance, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said a sense of idealism is good and described himself not as 'anti-modern', but as 'pro-future'. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to kick start poll campaign in Telangana on Sept 15

BJP president Amit Shah would start the campaign with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15. (Photo: PTI)

Nuns protest in Cochin over police inaction in Kerala rape case

Joining the dharna organised by various Catholic organisations seeking reformation in the church, the nuns alleged that the victim had been denied justice by the Catholic Church, police and the government. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai banker missing for 3 days, blood-stained car found in neighbouring city

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham