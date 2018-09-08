‘Urban Naxal’ Girish Karnad in saffron sights

Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad with actor-activist Prakash Raj at the Gauri Day rally to mark the first anniversary of her death. Karnad is seen sporting ‘Me Too Urban Naxal’ placard

Bengaluru: In a clear pushback against the case against right-wing groups implicated in the murder of outspoken journalist Gauri Lankesh, a lawyer who is pleading the case for all the accused in the murder case on Friday lodged a complaint against noted playwright and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad for holding a placard 'Me Too Urban Naxal' at an event organised to mark the first death anniversary of the journalist-activist on September 5 in the city.

Members of Sri Rama Sene and Hindu Jan Jagruti Samiti also filed a complaint with the city police commissioner, T Suneel Kumar on Friday against the noted writer, accusing him of abetting Naxalism. They have asked the police to take legal action against him.

In his complaint, advocate Amruthesh N.P. said Karnad sported a placard around his neck declaring himself as an 'Urban Naxal'. "Urban Naxals are those who spread insurgency against the nation," he said in his complaint and demanded that Karnad be arrested immediately. By holding such a placard, “Karnad has tried to promote/abet and propagate the violent and criminal activities of Naxalism,” the advocate said.

Amruthesh said "how can somebody carry a banner of a banned organisation and support it."

Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat) police said they have transferred the complaint to the Halasuru gate police station under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

Karnad along with many other activists took part in an event organised outside Lankesh's residence on Wednesday. The participants also staged a protest against the house arrest of five activists from across the country for their alleged links with Maoists.