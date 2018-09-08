TN man, part of Kerala relief work, dies of rat fever

The dean added that currently there was no dedicated ward to treat patients diagnosed with leptospirosis as there was no need for the same as the situation was under control.

Coimbatore: Following the recent floods in neighboring Kerala, a volunteer from the textile city died suffering from leptospirosis or rat fever, sources said here on Friday.

Sathish Kumar (29), a native of Coimbatore, who assisted in field work in Kerala returned with symptoms of the disease. He was admitted to the Government Hospital at Pollachi on August 26 and on the following day he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Against the doctor's advice, he underwent treatment at a private hospital. When treatment was not efficacious there, he was re-admitted to the CMCH here on Wednesday, where he died due to multiple organ failure on Thursday.

A source from the hospital told DC that Sathish who was an alcoholic, was already suffering from kidney and liver ailments.

“We diagnosed Sathish of rat fever and administered treatment accordingly. Another patient Ponnaiah (65) from Valparai is tested positive for dengue and leptospirosis is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Dr B Asokan dean of the CMCH said.

Two other patients who tested positive for dengue are currently undergoing treatment at the CMCH. Another 21 patients are being treated for fever at the CMCH as on Friday. The dean added that currently there was no dedicated ward to treat patients diagnosed with leptospirosis as there was no need for the same as the situation was under control.