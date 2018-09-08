search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN man, part of Kerala relief work, dies of rat fever

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Another 21 patients are being treated for fever at the CMCH as on Friday.
The dean added that currently there was no dedicated ward to treat patients diagnosed with leptospirosis as there was no need for the same as the situation was under control. 
 The dean added that currently there was no dedicated ward to treat patients diagnosed with leptospirosis as there was no need for the same as the situation was under control. 

Coimbatore: Following the recent floods in neighboring Kerala, a volunteer from the textile city died suffering from leptospirosis or rat fever, sources said here on Friday. 

Sathish Kumar (29), a native of Coimbatore, who assisted in field work in Kerala returned with symptoms of the disease. He was admitted to the Government Hospital at Pollachi on August 26 and on the following day he was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). 

 

Against the doctor's advice, he underwent treatment at a private hospital. When treatment was not efficacious there, he was re-admitted to the CMCH here on Wednesday, where he died due to multiple organ failure on Thursday.

A source from the hospital told DC that Sathish who was an alcoholic, was already suffering from kidney and liver ailments.

“We diagnosed Sathish of rat fever and administered treatment accordingly. Another patient Ponnaiah (65) from Valparai is tested positive for dengue and leptospirosis is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Dr B Asokan dean of the CMCH said. 

Two other patients who tested positive for dengue are currently undergoing treatment at the CMCH. Another 21 patients are being treated for fever at the CMCH as on Friday. The dean added that currently there was no dedicated ward to treat patients diagnosed with leptospirosis as there was no need for the same as the situation was under control. 

Tags: leptospirosis, kerala floods, rat fever
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
 

People who fast between meals may live longer and healthier lives: study

It is actually fasting as opposed to frequent snacking that has an impact on metabolism (Photo: AFP)
 

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

Looking at the significance of sleep in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Sumnox sounds like a weird yet handy device.
 

Flipkart aims over 30 per cent phone sales this festive season

Online sales is about 39 per cent in the country, which is the highest so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PIL filed in Hyderabad HC against early polls in Telangana

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad high court stays jail term awarded to IAS officer

Hyderabad high court

Telangana tops states in linking Aadhaar with food cards

While other states are currently cancelling cards that are found to have any irregularities, the department is ensuring that there is no mistakes in cancelling records of legitimate card holders that could lead to starvation.

Hyderabad: Technical issues hamper museum heist probe

The South Zone Police of Hyderabad attempted to use ‘reverse analysis’ to track the two men through various CC cameras installed in the vicinities but in vain.

Bangladesh , Nepal borders porus

Even detectives of agencies like the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, National Investigation Agency, which have made the biggest hauls, also came to the same conclusion, police officials said. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham