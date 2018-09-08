Watch: Rajinikanth's new film 'Petta' marks Tamil debut of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

'Petta' has an impressive star cast that includes Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha Krishnan.(Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth is back on the big screen with his new film titled 'Petta'. This would be Rajinikanth’s 165th film. The title of the film and the first look was unveiled by the makers on Friday evening.

The first look features Rajinikanth entering a church, sporting a beard and coolers, walking with a candelabra while flashing his trademark smile. Thalaivar is seen wearing dark shade shirt, trousers with a shrug over it.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran-promoted Sun Pictures, the title of the film roughly translates to stronghold.

The Karthik Subbaraj-directed 'Petta' appears to be an action packed film.

Actress Simran is paired opposite Rajinikanth in the film.

The film has an impressive star cast that includes Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathy and Trisha Krishnan.

Here is what ‘Petta’ motion poster looks like

‘Petta’ marks Tamil debut of Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His role in the film was confirmed a couple of months ago.

The film was mostly shot in Darjeeling and Dehradun.

Shooting of ‘Petta’ began after Rajinikanth announced his political plunge in December. The shooting of the film is expected to be over by the end of this year.

‘Petta’ is expected to release in 2019.