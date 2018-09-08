search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition heat on K Chandrasekhar Rao for EC remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 8, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 2:12 am IST
Congress and Left parties have lodged complaints with ECI against Mr K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on Thursday that the TS Assembly polls will be held in November along with four states and that he had personally spoken to CEC O.P. Rawat and Election Commissioners on this issue before dissolving the House  created a political furore. 

Opposition parties took strong exception to Mr Rao meddling in the affairs of the EC and announcing the schedule before the poll panel. Congress and Left parties have lodged complaints with ECI against Mr Rao.

 

Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy lodged a complaint with the EC along with the video clip of the CM's remarks making this statement in the press conference on Thursday.  CPI national general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy and CPI national secretary Narayana on Thursday met Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat and complained against the CM. “As a statutory/constitutional body, the EC has to clarify to the nation whether the statement of the CM made to the media on September 6 was correct or not, failing which, we will be constrained to approach the SC to maintain the purity of elections,” Mr Shashidhar Reddy aid.

“Apart from this, CM’s past conduct in calling the previous CEO, Bhanwarlal , to his house during July 2015 GHMC elections and  directing him to delete names of 15 lakh voters is a clear example of how he tried to disrupt the preparation of pure voters list,” he noted.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, ts assembly, election commissioners
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




