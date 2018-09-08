search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Interpol panel to look into Mehul Choksi’s Red Corner Notice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 1:57 am IST
Choksi had also raised questions about jail conditions in India, his personal safety and health among others, they added.
Mehul Choksi
 Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: More trouble seems to be brewing for Mehul Choksi, as an internal committee of the Interpol will take up the pending Red Corner Notice (RCN) request against the fugitive billionaire next month. 

According to sources, Indian investigative agencies have made a strong case against Choksi and urged the Interpol to issue the pending RCN against him at the earliest. “The RCN request was put on hold by the Interpol after a representation by Choksi during which he had alleged that the cases against him were a result of a political conspiracy,” sources said.

 

Choksi had also raised questions about jail conditions in India, his personal safety and health among others, they added. “A five-member Inte-rpol committee’s court, called the Commission for Control of Files, which will next month examine contentions of both the sides and give its ruling on the RCN issue,” sources said. 

The Interpol had already issued an RCN against Choksi’s nephew Nirav Modi who was allegedly his partner-in-crime and has been located in the United Kingdom after he fled from India in the first week of January this year. After his location was confirmed, Indian investigative agencies sent an extradition request against Nirav Modi to the authorities concerned in the UK through the diplomatic channel.

Meanwhile, the Interpol recently issued an RCN against Mihir R. Bhansali, a right-hand man of Modi, in connection with the PNB’s money-laundering case. The RCN, which is as an international arrest warrant, states Bhansali, CEO of Modi’s jewellery firm in the USA, Firestar International, is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. The ED had informed the Interpol that Bhansali was likely to visit the US, the UK, Hong Kong, China or the UAE.

Tags: mehul choksi, red corner notice, interpol
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
 

People who fast between meals may live longer and healthier lives: study

It is actually fasting as opposed to frequent snacking that has an impact on metabolism (Photo: AFP)
 

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

Looking at the significance of sleep in today’s fast-paced lifestyle, Sumnox sounds like a weird yet handy device.
 

Flipkart aims over 30 per cent phone sales this festive season

Online sales is about 39 per cent in the country, which is the highest so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No stay on SC/ST Act amendments

Supreme Court of India

Questions raised over Aadhaar social hub in apex court

Supreme Court of India

PIL filed in Hyderabad HC against early polls in Telangana

Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad high court stays jail term awarded to IAS officer

Hyderabad high court

Opposition heat on K Chandrasekhar Rao for EC remark

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham