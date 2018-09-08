search on deccanchronicle.com
Hardik Patel continues hungerstrike for quota from hospital bed

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2018, 9:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 9:15 pm IST
Hardik Patel, who is on a hunger strike from August 25, was admitted to a hospital Friday after his health deteriorated.
 Hardik Patel was first shifted to the Sola Civil Hospital by his supporters Friday as his health deteriorated, and later to the privately-run SGVP Holistic Hospital. (Photo: Facebook | Hardik Patel)

Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel's indefinite fast for reservation for his community and farm loan waiver entered 15th day Saturday as he continued his agitation from a hospital bed.

Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former Union minister A Raja visited Patel at the hospital and extended support to him.

 

"...Sharad Yadav-ji came to meet me in the hospital. He has supported my fight for social justice and farmers' right. Quite impressed by him," Hardik Patel tweeted.

He also tweeted a photo of A Raja arriving at the hospital and said the DMK has declared support for him.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) spokesperson Manoj Panara said that Patel's fast continues.

"He has not eaten anything but has only had water. Our fight will continue until all our demands are met," Panara said.

After meeting Hardik Patel, Yadav said he advised him to start eating.

"I told him that his fight requires him to have strength. So he should start intake of food and water," Yadav told reporters.

At the Sola Civil Hospital, he was administered glucose. The hospital had said in a release that his vital parameters were normal.

Hardik Patel launched his indefinite fast on August 25 from his house, demanding reservations in government jobs and education for the Patidars and loan waiver for farmers.

Later, he added another demand that his close aide Alpesh Kathiria, who was recently arrested in a 2015 sedition case by the Ahmedabad police, be released.

The BJP government in Gujarat said Friday that it was open to talks with everybody, while his supporters claimed that it had not reached out to Hardik Patel for talks so far.

