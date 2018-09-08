search on deccanchronicle.com
DMK supports Congress in nationwide strike owing to rising fuel prices

In a statement on Friday, Stalin said, “DMK will enthusiastically take part and play an active role to make the strike a complete success.”
DMK president M.K. Stalin
Chennai: DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that his party would support the Congress party's call for the nationwide strike Monday (September 10) against rising fuel prices.

In a statement on Friday, he said, “DMK will enthusiastically take part and play an active role to make the strike a complete success.”

 

Urging all sections of people including government employees and traders to voluntarily support the bandh, he said, it was a matter of concern and anguish that fuel prices were rising to touch `100 per litre.

Accusing BJP government of not being bothered about public or their purchasing power, he alleged that the centre did not take any steps to control the unprecedented fuel price hike and to stop the fall of rupee against the dollar.

He further said the Central government had not passed on the benefit to the people when the crude oil prices fell and called the people to teach the BJP government a fitting lesson.

The oil companies temporarily stopped hiking the fuel prices only during elections in states which are favourable to the BJP, he alleged.

CPI state secretary R.Mutharasan and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan also extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress party to protest against the rising fuel prices. 

