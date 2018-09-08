search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai banker missing for 3 days, blood-stained car found in neighbouring city

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 1:22 pm IST
Siddharth Sanghavi's car was found abandoned near a high rise apartment building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai.
Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)
 Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)

Mumbai: The car of a 39-year-old bank executive, missing since Wednesday, was found abandoned in Navi Mumbai with blood stains on its rear seat, police said on Saturday.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening, a police official said.

 

Siddharth Sanghavi's family approached the NM Joshi Marg Police Station in central Mumbai and lodged a missing persons complaint after he did not return home till late on Wednesday night, he said.

On Friday, Sanghavi's car, in which he used to travel to his office, was found abandoned near a high rise apartment building at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, the policeman said.

The back seat of the car had blood stains. A knife was also found on the rear seat of the vehicle, the cop said.

The Mumbai police with the help of their Navi Mumbai counterparts are investigating the case, the official said.

CCTV footage of relevant spots in both cities are being checked. Siddharth Sanghavi's mobile phone records are also being analysed for clues, he said, adding that the police were exploring all possibilities.

"Our first priority is to locate the missing person," the official added.

Tags: mumbai banker missing, missing mumbai bank executive, siddharth sanghavi, navi mumbai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in a film.
 

Aishwarya gave Abhishek practical acting advice during 1st film and it’s hilarious

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in ‘Dhai Akshar Prem Ke.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yogendra Yadav detained by TN police, says 'manhandled, phone snatched'

In his tweet, Yogendra Yadav, alleged that the police prevented him from meeting the farmers, accusing cops of manhandling and pushing him into police van. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @_YogendraYadav)

No shifting: Bengaluru to host Aero India 2019 in Feb, confirms Centre

The last Aero India show took place in Bengaluru in February 2017 in the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru. Since its inception in 1996, Bengaluru has been hosting the Aero India. (Photo: File | PTI)

Manmohan Singh's scathing attack on PM Modi over note ban, black money

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the launch of Congress leader Kapil Sibal's book 'Shades of Truth'. (Photo: PTI)

'Mistakes happen': Kerala women panel head on MLA accused of assault

Kerala women's panel chief MC Josephine made it clear that it cannot register a case on its own. (Photo: ANI)

Police case against Girish Karnad for holding 'Me Too Urban Naxal' sign at event

Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad with actor-activist Prakash Raj at the Gauri Day rally to mark the first anniversary of her death. Karnad is seen sporting ‘Me Too Urban Naxal’ placard
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham