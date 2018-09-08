search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India will be out to wrap up England's first innings, disallowing the tail to wag, on Day two of the fifth Test. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 2: Buttler scores 50 as hosts recover
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP to fight 2019 LS elections under Amit Shah, defers internal polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Sep 8, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 4:14 pm IST
BJP will return to power in 2019 with a bigger majority than 2014, Amit Shah vowed on the first day of the two-day meet.
BJP National President Amit Shah with BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari and General Secretary Ram Lal during the inauguration of BJP National Office Bearers Meet, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah with BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari and General Secretary Ram Lal during the inauguration of BJP National Office Bearers Meet, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP has decided to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of its president Amit Shah.

According to reports quoting party sources, BJP has decided to defer internal elections to select a new chief, as Amit Shah's tenure as president ends in January.

 

The decision was taken at a key BJP meeting on Saturday in the national capital, chaired by Amit Shah.

The BJP will return to power in 2019 with a bigger majority than 2014, Amit Shah vowed on the first day of the two-day meeting, attended by senior leaders and party workers.

In 2014, BJP had won a majority on its own for the first time in its electoral history.

The meeting was convened to discuss the BJP's preparations ahead of elections in four states and the 2019 national election.

A slogan of "Ajey BJP" (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting of the party's national office bearers and also presidents of its state units. They pledged to work for the party's victory in assemply elections in the five states and a decision was taken to give extra emphasis on the elections in Telangana, which is expected to go polls with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The two-day meeting, attended by the central leadership, comes amid signs of unrest among upper castes, BJP's core vote bank, farmers' protests and angst of the SC/ST community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the meeting the second day on Sunday. The BJP is focusing on highlighting the centre's steps for "social justice" and "economic successes" besides its schemes for the poor.

Significantly, the party has chosen the Ambedkar International Centre, which works to promote the works and ideas of BR Ambedkar, for hosting the meeting.

"There has been an attempt to create confusion regarding SC/ST issue, but that won't cause any impact on 2019 elections", Amit Shah told the office bearers.

The party will have to do a balancing act after Thursday's "Bharat Bandh" as groups claiming to represent the upper casts, after as people of the upper castes, have been protesting the government's decision to restore the stringent provisions of a law on atrocities against tribals, after the Supreme Court had relaxed those.

Senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra has demanded a rethink on the law, which Scheduled castes have claimed is often misused.

The issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), passage of key bills -- including the one to restore the original provisions of the law on atrocities against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes and another that accorded constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) -- in Parliament will also come up for discussion at the national executive meet, the sources said.

This is the first big BJP meet after the death of its stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The BJP national executive is meeting almost after a year.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hindus have no aspiration of dominance, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said a sense of idealism is good and described himself not as 'anti-modern', but as 'pro-future'. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to kick start poll campaign in Telangana on Sept 15

BJP president Amit Shah would start the campaign with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15. (Photo: PTI)

Nuns protest in Cochin over police inaction in Kerala rape case

Joining the dharna organised by various Catholic organisations seeking reformation in the church, the nuns alleged that the victim had been denied justice by the Catholic Church, police and the government. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai banker missing for 3 days, blood-stained car found in neighbouring city

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of south Mumbai's upscale Malabar Hill area, who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday evening. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Anand Mathur)

Yogendra Yadav detained by TN police, says 'manhandled, phone snatched'

In his tweet, Yogendra Yadav, alleged that the police prevented him from meeting the farmers, accusing cops of manhandling and pushing him into police van. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @_YogendraYadav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham