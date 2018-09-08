search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jos Buttler celebrates after reaching his 10th Test fifty. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Eng vs Ind 5th Test Day 2: India see off England for 332
 
Nation, Current Affairs

At party meet, DMK accuses Centre running 'electoral dictatorship'

PTI
Published Sep 8, 2018, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2018, 6:10 pm IST
Meeting held under MK Stalin said party was ready to 'pay any price' to uphold Constitutional values.
The meeting, the first one to be headed by MK Stalin following his August 28 elevation as party chief, blamed the Centre on issues ranging from demonetisation, Rafale deal, NEET and the prevailing economic situation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The meeting, the first one to be headed by MK Stalin following his August 28 elevation as party chief, blamed the Centre on issues ranging from demonetisation, Rafale deal, NEET and the prevailing economic situation. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chennai: The DMK launched an attack on the BJP-led Central government on Saturday, accusing it of running an “electoral dictatorship” and vowed to “defeat” the party’s “saffronisation dreams”.

A meeting of the party’s District Secretaries, MPs and MLAs held under President MK Stalin and members said the party was ready to “pay any price” to uphold Constitutional values.

 

The meeting, the first one to be headed by MK Stalin following his August 28 elevation as party chief, blamed the Centre on issues ranging from demonetisation, Rafale deal, NEET and the prevailing economic situation.

“The BJP government is ignoring the interests of Tamil Nadu, affecting plurality and promoting communalism, even as human rights activists and those opposed to the BJP are being painted as anti-nationals,” a resolution adopted in the meeting said.

The resolution titled “Will reject BJP’s saffronisation dreams” alleged that media critical of the BJP government was being “intimidated” while Dalits and minorities were being targeted in many places.

An “undeclared emergency” was, therefore, in place, it said.

“The BJP has installed an electoral dictatorship and has been running an anti-people government for the last four years,” the party alleged.

The DMK also alleged that the BJP was controlling institutions like the Election Commission, IT Department and CBI, adding “there is a crisis” even in the judiciary, referring to the outburst by four senior Supreme Court judges earlier this year.

While demonetisation was announced in “haste,” the GST which was rolled out last year was a “goof-up”, it said, and referred to the falling value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, leading to rise in fuel prices and increasing current account deficit.These had severely hurt the economy, the party added.

Further, DMK will never allow BJP’s “communal” designs to take shape in the state and will “pay any price to uphold the Preamble of the Constitution,” it said.

Training its guns on the state government led by arch-rival AIADMK, the DMK charged that the former had become the “epitome of corruption” and vowed to unseat it.

It announced state-wide protests against the government on September 18.

Further, it called for the dismissal of state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and removal of police chief TK Rajendran, on whose premises the CBI had conducted searches on Thursday in connection with the Gutka scam, relating to alleged payoffs by a manufacturer.

The meeting also demanded an immediate release of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, following a direction from the Supreme Court that the state Governor can consider the mercy plea of one of them, AG Perarivalan.

The Tamil Nadu cabinet must meet immediately and adopt a resolution on the matter and send it to the Governor, the DMK demanded.

Tags: dmk, mk stalin, rafale deal, demonetisation, bjp government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
 

Asiad semis defeat changed scenario of whole team: India hockey captain PR Sreejesh

Reflecting on the team’s perennial problems of conceding late goals and crumbling in pressure situations, the custodian said that players needed to step up their game. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will boycott assembly, LS polls: NC threatens Centre to take steps on Article 35 A

Farooq Abdullah was addressing party workers at a function here to mark the 36th death anniversary of his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. (Photo: File)

BJP to fight 2019 LS elections under Amit Shah, defers internal polls

BJP National President Amit Shah with BJP Delhi President Manoj Tiwari and General Secretary Ram Lal during the inauguration of BJP National Office Bearers Meet, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hindus have no aspiration of dominance, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said a sense of idealism is good and described himself not as 'anti-modern', but as 'pro-future'. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah to kick start poll campaign in Telangana on Sept 15

BJP president Amit Shah would start the campaign with a public meeting at Mahabubnagar on September 15. (Photo: PTI)

Nuns protest in Cochin over police inaction in Kerala rape case

Joining the dharna organised by various Catholic organisations seeking reformation in the church, the nuns alleged that the victim had been denied justice by the Catholic Church, police and the government. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham