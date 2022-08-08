Work on Hyderabad's second iconic cable-stayed bridge to begin soon

The Mir Alam Tank bridge will be 2.5-km long and have six lanes. The central span will be 350 metres long, and the pylons will be 100 metres tall. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: The city will get its second cable-stayed bridge, expected to be bigger than the one at Durgam Cheruvu, at Mir Alam Tank, if the plans of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) fructify. The bridge is meant to relieve traffic congestion on the busy Bengaluru National Highway-Chintalmet route.

The bridge will connect the Bengaluru National Highway to Chintalmet near Attapur with the proposed route running along the DMart-Gurudwara-Kishanbagh- Bahadurpura crossroads. Traffic congestion has long plagued the busy Bengaluru National Highway-Chintalmet route, which is expected to ease once the Mir Alam Tank bridge is built.

Officials also stated that, in addition to reducing travel time, the cable-stayed bridge will provide breathtaking views of picturesque locations along the water body.

A senior HMDA official told that the construction of a cable-stayed bridge along the Mir Alam Tank will serve multiple purposes. The cable-stayed bridge is also expected to increase tourism in the Old City. “It is a high-traffic corridor with frequent traffic jams.

Like the Durgam Cheruvu bridge, this cable-stayed bridge will help boost tourism in the Old City, and commuters will enjoy the scenic view of the water body from the bridge," the official said.

The Mir Alam bridge is expected to cost Rs 220 crore, sources said. The HMDA has received environmental clearances, and construction on the bridge will begin at the earliest, according to the authorities.

The Mir Alam Tank bridge will be 2.5-km long and have six lanes. The central span will be 350 metres long, and the pylons will be 100 metres tall.

The span of the Durgam Cheruvu bridge was 220 metres and it is generally shorter than the proposed Mir Alam bridge. However, unlike the Durgam Cheruvu bridge, the Mir Alam bridge will not be of the extra-dosed cable-stayed type.

According to sources, the project will be undertaken by Aarvee Associates Pvt Ltd, a multi-disciplinary engineering consulting firm that has worked on several highway projects, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Outer Ring Road.

Acquiring land for most public projects, such as bridge construction, is a time-consuming and difficult task. However, because it is planned along the Mir Alam Tank, the official stated that not much land or property would need to be acquired. For this project, the HMDA anticipates fewer land acquisition issues, he stated.