  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2022 UP: Bulldozer remove ...
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:58 pm IST
Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Noida: Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.

They lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi even as some of them were distributing sweets to each other on the occassion.

"We had been raising the issue of encroachment since last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.

Over 1,000 families residing in the society.

...
Tags: bulldozer politics, noida society, shrikant tyagi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Noida


Latest From Nation

News

Gugudu Kullaya Swamy Temple gears up for last three days of Muharram

The board chairman stated that the TSLPRB issued notification for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SI civil and/or equivalent posts. (DC Photo)

2.25 lakh candidates take test for 554 SI posts in Telangana

During the wedding season and festival times, the roads and canals along the Kalyana Mandapam in the city are also full with plastic on the roads.(representational DC Image)

Focus on plastic goods, not on general garbage in Vizag

Officials informed the minister that DBT scheme for supplying power to agricultural connections has been successfully implemented on a pilot basis in Srikakulam district. (Image source: DC Image)

Energy minister dispels fears over metered power



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army deploys AI-based surveillance system

The Indian Army is betting big on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deal with threats. (AP File Photo)

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->