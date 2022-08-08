Low pressure leads to rains in Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains in isolated parts of north coastal AP have led to inundation of some areas. (Representational Photo:PTI)

VISAKHAPATNAM: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced that a low pressure has formed in Bay of Bengal over the coasts of south Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh.

Following this, it has been raining in almost all parts of the state since Sunday morning.

An IMD official told Deccan Chronicle that rainfall activity will be high on Monday and will slow down thereafter.

The official clarified that a cyclone is unlikely to form. However, the system could get into the next phase – Depression – on Monday and take its path across Odisha and West Bengal border towards Chhattisgarh.

Heavy rains in isolated parts of north coastal AP have led to inundation of some areas. IMD has warned that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur over Andhra-Odisha border in a single day.