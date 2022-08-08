IMD issues red alert for North Telangana

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts to northern districts of Telangana.

A red alert has been issued in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Mulugu. For the next 24 hours, heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected.

An orange alert has been issued for the districts of Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in these districts. The districts of Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagaon, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Mahbubnagar have been placed on yellow alert. While the red alert denotes extremely heavy rainfall, the orange alert denotes extremely heavy rainfall.

The state average rainfall on Sunday was 16.3 mm, compared to 4.6 mm in several locations, with a deviation of 254 percent. On Sunday, Mancherial district in the state recorded the highest rainfall at 99.0 mm, followed by Nalgonda with 124.3 mm and Vikarabad with 66.8 mm and 59.8 mm.

On Sunday, Uppal in Hyderabad recorded the highest rainfall (16.5 mm), followed by Himayathnagar (15.5 mm), and Saroornagar (15.3) mm. In the next 48 hours, the city's weather is predicted to be mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with intense spells. The predicted minimum and maximum temperatures are 22º and 30º Celsius, respectively. A 2.5 mm downpour is forecast with a relative humidity of 87 per cent.