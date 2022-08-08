  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2022 Five persons killed ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Five persons killed in road accident in AP's Prakasam district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:24 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:24 am IST
The deceased were travelling in the car from Sirigiripadu in Veldurthi Mandal to Tirupati. (Representational Image: PTI)
 The deceased were travelling in the car from Sirigiripadu in Veldurthi Mandal to Tirupati. (Representational Image: PTI)

Nellore: Five persons were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours on Monday. The mishap took place when a speeding car rammed in to a truck near Cumbum killing five persons on the spot.

The deceased were travelling in the car from Sirigiripadu in Veldurthi Mandal to Tirupati.

They have been identified as Hanmi Reddy 60, Guravamma 60, Ananthamma 55, Adilakshmi 58 and Nagi Reddy 24.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh road accident, five killed
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

News

Gugudu Kullaya Swamy Temple gears up for last three days of Muharram

The board chairman stated that the TSLPRB issued notification for direct recruitment of 554 vacancies of SCT SI civil and/or equivalent posts. (DC Photo)

2.25 lakh candidates take test for 554 SI posts in Telangana

During the wedding season and festival times, the roads and canals along the Kalyana Mandapam in the city are also full with plastic on the roads.(representational DC Image)

Focus on plastic goods, not on general garbage in Vizag

Officials informed the minister that DBT scheme for supplying power to agricultural connections has been successfully implemented on a pilot basis in Srikakulam district. (Image source: DC Image)

Energy minister dispels fears over metered power



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Army deploys AI-based surveillance system

The Indian Army is betting big on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deal with threats. (AP File Photo)

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Delhi reports 4th Monkeypox case, India tally goes up to 9

In the wake of an increase in the number of Monkeypox cases in the country, isolation rooms have been made operational for the treatment of such infections in three central government hospitals. (DC)

SC asks Centre to mull over freebie regulation

Supreme Court (PTI)

ED resumes its search at Young Indian's office

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge leaves Young Indian (YI) office, the holding company of Congress-owned newspaper National Herald, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->