Five persons killed in road accident in AP's Prakasam district

Nellore: Five persons were killed in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district in the early hours on Monday. The mishap took place when a speeding car rammed in to a truck near Cumbum killing five persons on the spot.

The deceased were travelling in the car from Sirigiripadu in Veldurthi Mandal to Tirupati.

They have been identified as Hanmi Reddy 60, Guravamma 60, Ananthamma 55, Adilakshmi 58 and Nagi Reddy 24.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.