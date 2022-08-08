  
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2022 Central nod for two ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Central nod for two road infrastructure projects in Tirupati district

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 8, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2022, 11:46 pm IST
The central government has accorded administrative approvals for two road infrastructure projects, worth Rs 2,308.31 crore, for Andhra Pradesh. (PTI File Photo)
 The central government has accorded administrative approvals for two road infrastructure projects, worth Rs 2,308.31 crore, for Andhra Pradesh. (PTI File Photo)

TIRUPATI: The central government has accorded administrative approvals for two road infrastructure projects, worth Rs 2,308.31 crore, for Andhra Pradesh under the Bharatmala project on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

This was announced by Union roads and highways minister Nitin Gadkari through a social media post.

The projects would involve construction, widening and upgradation of NH in Tirupati district, connecting Chillakuru cross to Turpu Kanupur and Naidupeta (Greenfields) to Turpu Kanupur village in Chillakur mandal.

A sum of Rs 909.47 crore has been sanctioned for construction of a four-lane access-controlled highway from Chillakuru Cross Road to Turpu Kanupur via Chintavaram, to a total length of 36.05 km. Administrative approval was accorded for release of Rs 1398.84 crore for the six-laning of the highway from Naidupeta (Greenfields) to Turpu Kanupur, a length of 34.881km.

“The bidding process for construction of the four-lane highway between Chillakur cross and Turpu Kanupur has been completed. Now, the government aims to initiate the bidding process for the six-lane highway between Naidupeta-Turpu Kanupur. The completion date will be fixed later,” Tirupati MP Dr. Gurumurthy told the Deccan Chronicle.

The MP said the construction of these two national highways will boost productivity and development in the industrially backward region besides creating new employment opportunities. “If roads are constructed connecting the proposed highways to the nearby beaches and Ennore port, tourism and industrial activities will pick up and this will help in improving the living conditions of the the coastal people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the four-lane National Highway (NH) at a stretch of 113km, proposed in the Annamaiah and Tirupati districts, connecting Madanapalle to Tirupati via Piler and Kalur sections, is inching closer to reality.

The preliminary processes for the laying of the two sections – Madanapalle-Piler and Piler to Kalur (Tirupati rural) – on the NH-71 (formerly NH 205) have already been completed.

Tenders for the works have been invited by NHAI for the construction of a four-lane road from the Madanapalle to Pileru (55.90km) section in March, 2022 and the concession agreement was signed in June this year. The scheduled completion date is 24 months from the contracted date, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said while answering a question in Lok Sabha.

The minister said NHAI has completed 6.90 per cent of the physical work relating to the six-laning of the Renigunta-Naidupeta section of NH-71. The project would be completed by January 30, 2024.

NHAI also proposes to build 27.489km (LHS) and 28.965km (RHS) of service/slip road along the 57.065km stretch between Renigunta and Naidupeta.

...
Tags: infrastructure projects, bharatmala project, hybrid annuity model, andhra pradesh news, nitin gadkari
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 09 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Errabelli Pradeep Rao (Twitter)

INTERVIEW | I quit TRS because leadership betrayed me: Errabelli Pradeep Rao

Project site of West Wave in Nanakramguda (DC)

Vipinam Infra sells UDS, collects crores

Members in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Bill to privatise electricity in LS, is sent to Parliamentary panel

Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. (DC Image)

Interview | K Rajgopal Reddy vows a new movement against KCR



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

One-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are wit liners: PM Modi says in farewell speech to VP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the farewell of outgoing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu in Parliament, New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Sansad TV/PTI Photo)

Army deploys AI-based surveillance system

The Indian Army is betting big on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deal with threats. (AP File Photo)

Rajya Sabha to bid farewell to Chairman Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings of the House during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

Calcutta HC: Make ED party in PIL to probe 19 TMC leaders' assets

Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) be made a party in a petition seeking a probe into the astronomical growth of assets of 19 leaders of the ruling party including seven ministers and the Speaker. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Bulldozer removes illegal structures at home of politician who abused woman

Residents gather as Noida authority carries out demolition of illegal construction at the Grand Omaxe society, in Noida, Monday, Aug 8, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->