Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids are being conducted in Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian districts.

The residence of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War is being raided. War is the head of JeI for the Ganderbal district.

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. Reshi is a former Falah-i-Aam Trust Teacher and runs a shop at the Safapora area in Ganderbal districts.

Also, the residence of Mehrajdin Reshi, a former terrorist, has also been raided.

Earlier on July 10, the NIA had arrested six people from across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

Last month, eleven employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked for having terror links. Among those dismissed were two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

A Delhi Court had earlier ordered the framing of charges against four alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists observing prima facie evidence against them for receiving funds from Pakistan to plot terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court had ordered framing of charges under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and under provisions of UAPA. Special Judge Parveen Singh, in his order, observed that the terror outfit had formed a frontal organization Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), which purpose was to fund terror activities. The trust and mainly to provide funds for the terrorists and their families.