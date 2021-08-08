Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2021 Terror funding case: ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2021, 11:52 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 11:57 am IST
Earlier on July 10, the NIA had arrested six people from across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case
Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)
 Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across eight districts in Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids are being conducted in Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Budgam, Rajouri, Doda, and Shopian districts.

 

The residence of a member of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Gul Mohammad War is being raided. War is the head of JeI for the Ganderbal district.

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. Reshi is a former Falah-i-Aam Trust Teacher and runs a shop at the Safapora area in Ganderbal districts.

Also, the residence of Mehrajdin Reshi, a former terrorist, has also been raided.

Earlier on July 10, the NIA had arrested six people from across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

Last month, eleven employees of the Jammu and Kashmir government were sacked for having terror links. Among those dismissed were two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahudin.

 

A Delhi Court had earlier ordered the framing of charges against four alleged Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists observing prima facie evidence against them for receiving funds from Pakistan to plot terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Court had ordered framing of charges under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country, and under provisions of UAPA. Special Judge Parveen Singh, in his order, observed that the terror outfit had formed a frontal organization Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust (JKART), which purpose was to fund terror activities. The trust and mainly to provide funds for the terrorists and their families.

 

...
Tags: nia raids, terror funding case, terror links, nia raids in jammu, jammu kashmir government
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased

Any persons found violating the measures in the two districts will be liable under the relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. (Representational image: PTI)

COVID-19: Night curfew to continue in Karnataka's Ballari, Vijayanagara

Anand Rao lying unconscious on a chair in a pool of blood and the service gun was lying on the ground (Representational image)

RPF head constable commits suicide at Renigunta railway station

A BMC health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: India records 39,070 new cases, 491 fatalities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)

Delhi High Court to hear pleas of Facebook, WhatsApp challenging IT Rules in August

The plea said the traceability requirement forces the company to break end-to-end encryption. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->