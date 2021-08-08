Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2021 Subba Reeddy reappoi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Subba Reeddy reappointed as TTD Chairman

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2021, 1:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 1:54 pm IST
The tenure of the previous trust board of TTD, led by former MP Subba Reddy has ended on June 22
Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC file photo)
 Y.V. Subba Reddy (DC file photo)

Tirupati: The State government has once again appointed Y.V. Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. The government issued a GO on Sunday appointing the TTD Chairman, while the other trustees will be appointed shortly.

The tenure of the previous trust board of TTD, led by former MP Subba Reddy, who is also the maternal uncle of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has ended on June 22.

 

Following the development, the state government one June 23rd appointed a 'Specified Authority’, with Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairman and the Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy as Convener, in place of the full-fledged trust board to manage the affairs of TTD.

Now, with the appointment of Subba Reddy as TTD Chairman, the new board will manage the affairs of the TTD. Mr. Subba Reddy is likely to take charge this week.

...
Tags: ttd chairman y. v. subba reddy, tirumala tirupati devasthanams, subba reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Tourism department would be celebrating Onam virtually this year in order to promote domestic tourism and bring together Malayalees all over the world on a digital platform. (Representational image: DC file)

Kerala Tourism department to hold virtual Onam celebrations this year: Minister

Shiv Sena members enact 'Pitru Tharpanam' ritual in front of the Kerala Secretariat, demanding permission to perform 'Karkidaka Vavu' in temples, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, August 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Kerala lockdown restrictions force people to perform 'Bali Tharpanam' rituals at home

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Border row: Assam CM, 4 senior cops, two admin officials booked by Mizoram Police

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma (PTI)

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids across 8 districts in J-K

Another JeI member Zahoor Ahmad Reshi's residence has also been raided by NIA. (Representational image: PTI)

Abrogation of Article 370 brought unprecedented peace, progress in J-K: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over Assam-Mizoram border dispute

Police personnel during a clash at Assam-Mizoram border at Lailapur in Cachar district. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kozhikode crash: final compensation to all injured flyers, next of kin of deceased

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains on August 7, 2020. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->