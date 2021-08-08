Subba Reeddy reappointed as TTD Chairman

Tirupati: The State government has once again appointed Y.V. Subba Reddy as the Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board. The government issued a GO on Sunday appointing the TTD Chairman, while the other trustees will be appointed shortly.

The tenure of the previous trust board of TTD, led by former MP Subba Reddy, who is also the maternal uncle of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy, has ended on June 22.

Following the development, the state government one June 23rd appointed a 'Specified Authority’, with Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairman and the Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy as Convener, in place of the full-fledged trust board to manage the affairs of TTD.

Now, with the appointment of Subba Reddy as TTD Chairman, the new board will manage the affairs of the TTD. Mr. Subba Reddy is likely to take charge this week.