GHMC wakes up: Kin get Rs 10 lakh ex gratia each

HYDERABAD: Days after the death of labourers Butla Shiva and Navalli Anantaiah, the state government has finally announced Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of each deceased family, who lost their lives cleaning the sewage filled storm water drain (SWD) in BN Reddy. This apart, contractor B. Yellaiah has announced Rs 5 lakh financial aid to each deceased family. City mayor Gadwal R Vijaylakshmi, along with TRS MLA D Sudheer Reddy, handed over the cheques amounting to Rs 15 lakh to the families of the deceased.

Later in the day, the mayor inspected recovery operations and informed that the authorities were yet to retrieve Anantaiah's body. She said the authorities searched a 9-km long stormwater drain including 250 manholes.

Earlier in the day, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy criticised the government for not announcing ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.