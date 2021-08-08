Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2021 Viral fever raises C ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Viral fever raises COVID-19 threat among children

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Aug 8, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 6:48 am IST
Though most of the cases are mild and require only home treatment, infectious disease specialists say there is a need to be cautious
Doctors state that with schools online, children are moving out in groups on bikes, gathering at friends’ homes, and doing night outs without proper safety protocols. — Representational image/DC
HYDERABAD: Adolescents and children usually suffer from viral fevers, flu and other infectious diseases during monsoons, but with the ongoing pandemic, there is growing fear among people of possible Covid-19 infection in children. 

Paediatric hospitals in the city, in the last one week to 10 days, reported several cases of viral fevers, flu, dengue, malaria and other infectious diseases. After testing negative for all of these, the children are now being tested for Covid-19 turned out to be positive. 

 

Though most of the cases are mild and require only home treatment, infectious disease specialists say there is a need to be cautious. 

Dr Altaf Nadeem, senior paediatrician, said cases of viral fever are on the rise and doctors were testing for malaria, dengue and other fevers. “Even if the RT-PCR after these tests is negative and if there is persistent fever for 72 hours, we cannot say anything now, as it is too early but being alert and cautious is important," Dr Nadeem said. 

Dengue cases are also noted in children and less than one percent require hospitalisation and intensive care. 

 

Dr T.P. Karthik, senior paediatrician in Secunderabad, said, "Symptoms-wise, the presentation is that of Covid 19, but when we test, it is negative. This is being noted for the last seven to 10 days. A repeat RT-PCR after five to seven days confirms Covid-19. The cases are mild as many children have antibodies too. Those who are immune compromised or suffering from other diseases or medical conditions must be careful." 

Doctors state that with schools online, children are moving out in groups on bikes, gathering at friends’ homes, and doing night outs without proper safety protocols.

 

This is leading to one or two of them in a group getting infected. A senior government doctor on condition of anonymity says, "There is no need to be alarmist as children have shown antibody presence in the serosurvey in Telangana. Like adults, they too must follow safety protocols of Covid-19. Properly wearing a mask is most important and violation will lead to spread of the virus." 

Healthcare experts urge that the right picture of Covid-19 numbers must be given by the government as less cases being reported is also the reason for laxity. 

 

A senior infectious disease specialist on condition of anonymity explains, "A clear picture by the government will make people more responsible. As predicted by specialists, the third wave will see children and adolescents infected and we must take the necessary precautions to keep them safe."

Tags: monsoon infectious diseases, viral fevers, malaria, dengue, flu, covid-19, fear of covid, home treatment, rt-pcr test, dengue cases in children, children have antibodies, serosurvey in telangana, covid third wave, government clear picture covid wave
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


