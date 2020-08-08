136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2020 No respite for Telan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No respite for Telangana as COVID-19 cases cross 77K; death toll rises to 614

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 10:49 am IST
Out of the 2,256 new cases, 464 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)
Hyderabad: Medics collect samples from a mobile testing facility for coronavirus disease, in Hyderabad, Friday. (PTI)
 Hyderabad: Medics collect samples from a mobile testing facility for coronavirus disease, in Hyderabad, Friday. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed the highest single day spike of 2,256 COVID-19 cases with the overall tally in the state rising to 77,513.

The toll rose to 615 with 14 more fatalities, a state government bulletin said on Saturday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 7.

 

Out of the 2,256 new cases, 464 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Warangal Urban 187, Rangareddy Warangal Urban 181 and Medchal-Malkajgiri 138. No cases were reported from Komarambheem Asifabad district.

While the GHMC has been the hotbed of virus spread since the pandemic outbreak, some of the districts, including Warangal Urban, Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajigiri, have been witnessing a steady rise in caseload in recent weeks.

According to the bulletin, the case fatality rate in the state was 0.79 per cent, while it was 2.05 per cent at the national level.

 

The total number of people who recovered from the virus was 54,330, while 22,568 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 70.09 per cent in the state, while it was 67.98 per cent in the country. The number of individuals in home and institutional isolation was 15,830.

The bulletin said 23,322 samples were tested on August 7. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 5.90 lakh. The state government on Wednesday decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 per cent. The percentage of deaths due to COVID-19 was 46.13 per cent.

 

...
Tags: telangana coronavirus, rural telangana coronavirus, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The picture from the crash site. (ANI)

Air India Express flight with 191 on board crashes while landing at Kozhikode airport

Studies carried out by the World Health Organization (WHO) have found that the COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth. REpresentational Image

Here's how to make your car corona free

Kodugu under flood waters. (Twitter)

Massive rains trigger landslides in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Since, he took to conduct final rites of Covid dead persons; Bilal has made only a couple visits to his family members who stay in Bidar town

Bidar's Bilal and Co shoulder final rites for COVID victims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air India Express flight with 191 on board crashes while landing at Kozhikode airport

The picture from the crash site. (ANI)

Rain intensity eases in Mumbai; SoBo receives highest rains after 1974

Landslide in South Mumbai's Peddar Road. (Rajesh Jadhav)

10 workers dead, dozens trapped as rain triggers landslide at Kerala tea plantation

Landslides have been reported from several parts of Kerala and at least eight districts are under a flood alert. (PTI)

Massive rains trigger landslides in Karnataka's Kodagu district

Kodugu under flood waters. (Twitter)

Heavy rains, strong winds batter Mumbai

Due to continuous torrential rains, many trees fell on the road in south Mumbai, one of them fell on a car near Wankhede stadium, The Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 330 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday. — Rajesh Jadhav photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham