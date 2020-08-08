137th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,091,549

59,715

Recovered

1,429,178

46,617

Deaths

42,621

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab2193014040539 Jharkhand165427503154 Chhatisgarh11408831987 Uttarakhand89015731112 Goa7947559570 Telangana751354330615 Tripura6014408437 Puducherry5123291475 Manipur3466192610 Himachal Pradesh3206200813 Nagaland26578247 Arunachal Pradesh204913263 Chandigarh137482023 Meghalaya10234236 Sikkim8544061 Mizoram5672890
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2020 Kerala asks Tamil Na ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala asks Tamil Nadu to release Mullaperiyar dam water in a phased manner

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2020, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 7:08 pm IST
Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart to inform the state 24 hours prior to opening shutters
The Mullaperiyar dam.
 The Mullaperiyar dam.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government Saturday asked the Tamil Nadu government to release water from Mullaperiyar through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam in a phased manner when the water level reaches 136 feet in view of the heavy rains received by the Idukki district.

In a letter, Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta asked his Tamil Nadu counterpart to inform the state government 24 hours prior to opening of the shutters.

 

"The state is receiving heavy rains especially in the Idukki district. The water level in the catchment area of Mullaperiyar has been steadily rising. The water level, which was at 116.20 feet on August 3 is up to 131.25 feet by 2 pm on August 7," Mehta said in his letter.

He also pointed out that the Met office has issued a red alert for Saturday and Sunday in the district indicating extreme heavy rainfall and currentlythe inflow to the dam is 13,257 cusecs of water and the outflow through the tunnel is 1,650 cusecs.

The Keralagovernment also informed the neighbouring state that within the last 24 hours, Mullaperiyar Dam and Thekkady received 19.8 cm and 15.7 cm of rainfall respectively and the water level went up by seven feet during this period.

 

In the letter sent to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmughan, Mehtasaid as per information provided by the Executive Engineer of MI Division at Kattappana, the surplus shutters of Tamil Nadu-controlled Periyar dam was capable of releasing 1,22,000 cusecs of water.

"We know the extent of damage when 23,000 cusecs of water were released in 2018. Hence, necessary steps should be taken to release water in a phased manner," he added.

According to information provided by the Idukki district administration, the current water level at Mullaperiyar at 3 pm on August 8 was 134.50 feet.

 

Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector H Dineshan told P T I, he had held a telephonic discussion with the Theni Collector who had assured him to inform Kerala prior to opening the shutters.

"The Idukki district administration has made all arrangements to shift the people in case of any emergency. We need at least two hours to shift people. The water level at Mullaperiyar is likely to increase as the IMD has issued a red alert for today and tomorrow," Dineshan said.

...
Tags: mullaperiyar, mullaperiyar dam, vaigai dam, inter-state water disputes, kerala-tamil nadu
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

UPSC rank 93 Aishwarya Sheoran, who is also a former model.

UPSC Rank 93 lodges complaint over several Instagram accounts impersonating her

Representational image (AP)

Dialysis patients give a skip to hospitals for the fear of catching Covid

We are almost into the peak of cases: Andhra government

Andhra Pradesh almost into corona peak, focus now on reducing mortality rate

Residents wade through flooded water after Hulimavu lake breach in Bengaluru (PTI)

Bengaluru braces up for urban flooding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kozhikode plane crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Former J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu sworn-in as India's 14th CAG

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu as the CAG. (PTI)

BSF shoots dead one Pakistani intruder along India-Pakistan border in Barmer

Representational image. (PTI)

After ED probe, Rhea shares Sushant Singh Rajput's note expressing gratitude in life

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty arrives at Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Friday. (PTI)

Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus: Centre

Union health ministry has asked states/UTs to test people like vendors and grocers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham