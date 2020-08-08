136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2020 BSF shoots dead one ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BSF shoots dead one Pakistani intruder along India-Pakistan border in Barmer

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 2:54 pm IST
The incident took place around 1 am at the Bakhasar area along the border
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: A Pakistani infiltrator was killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan's Barmer district, officials said.

"BSF troops observed a Pakistani intruder who crossed the IB and attempted to sneak over the fence. He was challenged but he still crossed the fence and ran towards the other side."

 

"Troops fired upon him and he hid behind a bush, but was found dead during search of the area," the BSF said.

The incident took place around 1 am at the Bakhasar area along the border, they said.

The BSF patrol also saw "10 to 15 torch light flashes and heard shouting from the Pakistan side."

The BSF is on high alert in view of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations in the country, a senior officer said.

An official said the BSF has asked Pakistan Rangers to identify the intruder, and more details will be made available regarding him after Pakistan responds.

 

At the same time, the BSF also noticed movement on Pakistan side, it said.

"Earlier, similar attempts made by Pakistan during day time were also foiled by the BSF. However this is the first time that infiltration attempt has been made during night in this area," it said.

...
Tags: barmer rajasthan, india-pakistan border, border security force (bsf), pakistani intruder shot dead
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur


Latest From Nation

The rubble of an Air India Express plane that crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday night, August 7, 2020.(PTI)

Probe begins into plane crash at Kozhikode airport

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Kozhikode plane crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu as the CAG. (PTI)

Former J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu sworn-in as India's 14th CAG

Union health ministry has asked states/UTs to test people like vendors and grocers.

Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus: Centre



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kozhikode plane crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Former J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu sworn-in as India's 14th CAG

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu as the CAG. (PTI)

Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus: Centre

Union health ministry has asked states/UTs to test people like vendors and grocers.

Air India Express flight with 191 on board crashes while landing at Kozhikode airport

The picture from the crash site. (ANI)

Abducted J-K jawan's father to militants: If you have killed him, send me his body

The abducted soldier Shakir Manzoor.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham