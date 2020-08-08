137th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,091,549

59,715

Recovered

1,429,178

46,617

Deaths

42,621

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab2193014040539 Jharkhand165427503154 Chhatisgarh11408831987 Uttarakhand89015731112 Goa7947559570 Telangana751354330615 Tripura6014408437 Puducherry5123291475 Manipur3466192610 Himachal Pradesh3206200813 Nagaland26578247 Arunachal Pradesh204913263 Chandigarh137482023 Meghalaya10234236 Sikkim8544061 Mizoram5672890
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2020 Ahead of I-Day, PM M ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of I-Day, PM Modi launches a week-long campaign to free India of garbage

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 7:30 pm IST
He was delivering his speech at the launch of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra
"Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus".
New Delhi: Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage and stressed that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus.

Delivering the inaugural address at the launch of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra here, which was also attended by students, Modi urged children to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.

 

"Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in fight against coronavirus," he said. The week-long campaign to free India of garbage will be till August 15.

Modi said the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness.

...
