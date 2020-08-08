136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
Nation Current Affairs 08 Aug 2020 Abducted J-K jawan&# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Abducted J-K jawan's father to militants: If you have killed him, send me his body

DECCAN CHRONICLE | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 8, 2020, 11:16 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Shakir was reportedly abducted by gunmen after they intercepted his car while he was travelling through Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam
The abducted soldier Shakir Manzoor.
 The abducted soldier Shakir Manzoor.

SRINAGAR: The father of Army jawan Shakir Manzoor abducted by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Kulgam district last week on Friday asked his captors to send him his dead-body if they have killed him.

In a purported audio message uploaded on social media, Manzoor Ahmed, father of the Territorial Army soldier, said, “If my son is not with you, tell me…but if you have killed him send me his body.”

 

Shakir was reportedly abducted by gunmen after they intercepted his car while he was travelling through Damhal Hanjipora, a militancy-infected area of Kulgam, on Sunday evening. Before taking him along forcibly, the suspected militants reportedly torched his Maruti Brezza, the police sources had said.

Next day, his parents while appealing for his release said that they needed him the most “to stay alive”. The J-K police and the Army had said that a massive search operation was soon launched in the area to secure the release of the soldier, who is a resident of Harmain village of neighbouring Shopian district. The Army had also said that he was on leave and was heading home for Eid when his car was intercepted by gunmen.

 

One of his sisters had said, “We appeal to the abductors to please let him go. We don’t need anything, we have everything. Just let our brother go and return to us. He is needed by his aged parents and us. We don’t need this job. We just need our brother.” She had added, “If he has committed some wrong, please forgive him and let him come back to us unharmed.”

Earlier during the day on Friday, the security forces launched a search operation in Shopian’s Imam Sahab area after locals found some clothes reportedly belonging to the abducted soldier lying in an apple orchard outside Landoora village.

 

The official sources said that a joint team of J-K police and the Army rushed to the spot where they were shown a t-shirt and other clothes and stuff believed to be of Shakir by the villagers. The security forces quickly used sniffer dogs in an effort to trace the soldier and his captors but in vain, a report said.

...
Tags: shakir manzoor, jammu and kashmir militancy, territorial army, jammu and kashmir, kulgam district
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Representational image. (PTI)

BSF shoots dead one Pakistani intruder along India-Pakistan border in Barmer

The rubble of an Air India Express plane that crashed at the Kozhikode airport on Friday night, August 7, 2020.(PTI)

Probe begins into plane crash at Kozhikode airport

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Kozhikode plane crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu as the CAG. (PTI)

Former J-K Lt Governor GC Murmu sworn-in as India's 14th CAG



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus: Centre

Union health ministry has asked states/UTs to test people like vendors and grocers.

Air India Express flight with 191 on board crashes while landing at Kozhikode airport

The picture from the crash site. (ANI)

No respite for Telangana as COVID-19 cases cross 77K; death toll rises to 614

Hyderabad: Medics collect samples from a mobile testing facility for coronavirus disease, in Hyderabad, Friday. (PTI)

Rain intensity eases in Mumbai; SoBo receives highest rains after 1974

Landslide in South Mumbai's Peddar Road. (Rajesh Jadhav)

10 workers dead, dozens trapped as rain triggers landslide at Kerala tea plantation

Landslides have been reported from several parts of Kerala and at least eight districts are under a flood alert. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham